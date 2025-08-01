Program Listing for File gxf_console_logger.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_GXF_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_GXF_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP

#include <any>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include "./basic_console_logger.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/metadata.hpp"

namespace holoscan {
namespace data_loggers {

class GXFConsoleLogger : public BasicConsoleLogger {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFConsoleLogger, BasicConsoleLogger)
  GXFConsoleLogger() = default;

  bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
                            int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                            const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                            IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
};

}  // namespace data_loggers
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_GXF_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP */

