Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic_gpu_resident.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_HPP #include <npp.h> #include <cstdint> #include "holoscan/core/gpu_resident_operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator) BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; private: // Configuration parameters Parameter<int32_t> width_; Parameter<int32_t> height_; Parameter<int32_t> pixel_type_; // 0 = uint8, 1 = uint16 Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_; Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_; Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_; Parameter<int> alpha_value_; // Cached NPP parameters (set once during initialize) NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{}; NppiInterpolationMode npp_bayer_interp_mode_ = NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED; NppiBayerGridPosition npp_bayer_grid_pos_ = NPPI_BAYER_GBRG; // Pre-computed values for compute int32_t in_line_step_ = 0; int32_t out_line_step_ = 0; NppiSize roi_size_{0, 0}; NppiRect roi_rect_{0, 0, 0, 0}; int16_t out_channels_ = 3; size_t element_size_ = 1; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_HPP */