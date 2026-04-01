Program Listing for File gpu_resident_inference.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_HPP #include <map> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/gpu_resident_operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include <holoinfer.hpp> #include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp> namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference; namespace holoscan::ops { class GPUResidentInferenceOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GPUResidentInferenceOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator) GPUResidentInferenceOp() = default; explicit GPUResidentInferenceOp(const std::string& config_file); void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void start() override; void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override; void stop() override; private: std::string backend_ = "trt"; std::string config_file_; std::vector<std::string> in_tensor_names_; std::vector<std::string> out_tensor_names_; std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> batch_sizes_; std::map<std::string, std::string> model_path_map_; std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> pre_processor_map_; std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> inference_map_; // NOTE 1: Below parameters are not tested in the current release std::map<std::string, std::string> device_map_; std::map<std::string, std::string> dla_core_map_; std::map<std::string, std::string> temporal_map_; std::map<std::string, std::string> activation_map_; std::map<std::string, std::string> backend_map_; bool parallel_inference_ = true; bool infer_on_cpu_ = false; bool enable_fp16_ = false; bool input_on_cuda_ = true; bool output_on_cuda_ = true; bool is_engine_path_ = false; bool use_cuda_graphs_ = false; int32_t dla_core_ = -1; bool dla_gpu_fallback_ = true; bool dynamic_input_dims_ = false; // NOTE 1 ends std::map<std::string, size_t> tensor_to_buffersize_; std::map<std::string, HoloInfer::holoinfer_datatype> tensor_to_datatype_; std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_; std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> inference_specs_; std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> dims_per_tensor_; const std::string module_{"GPU Resident Inference Operator"}; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_HPP */