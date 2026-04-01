Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.1.0  Program Listing for File gpu_resident_inference.hpp

Program Listing for File gpu_resident_inference.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/gpu_resident_inference/gpu_resident_inference.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_HPP

#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/gpu_resident_operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"

#include <holoinfer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp>

namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference;

namespace holoscan::ops {
class GPUResidentInferenceOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GPUResidentInferenceOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator)


  GPUResidentInferenceOp() = default;
  explicit GPUResidentInferenceOp(const std::string& config_file);
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void start() override;
  void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output,
               [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

 private:

  std::string backend_ = "trt";
  std::string config_file_;
  std::vector<std::string> in_tensor_names_;
  std::vector<std::string> out_tensor_names_;
  std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> batch_sizes_;
  std::map<std::string, std::string> model_path_map_;
  std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> pre_processor_map_;
  std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> inference_map_;

  // NOTE 1: Below parameters are not tested in the current release

  std::map<std::string, std::string> device_map_;
  std::map<std::string, std::string> dla_core_map_;
  std::map<std::string, std::string> temporal_map_;
  std::map<std::string, std::string> activation_map_;
  std::map<std::string, std::string> backend_map_;
  bool parallel_inference_ = true;
  bool infer_on_cpu_ = false;
  bool enable_fp16_ = false;
  bool input_on_cuda_ = true;
  bool output_on_cuda_ = true;
  bool is_engine_path_ = false;
  bool use_cuda_graphs_ = false;
  int32_t dla_core_ = -1;
  bool dla_gpu_fallback_ = true;
  bool dynamic_input_dims_ = false;
  // NOTE 1 ends

  std::map<std::string, size_t> tensor_to_buffersize_;
  std::map<std::string, HoloInfer::holoinfer_datatype> tensor_to_datatype_;

  std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_;

  std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> inference_specs_;

  std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> dims_per_tensor_;

  const std::string module_{"GPU Resident Inference Operator"};
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_GPU_RESIDENT_INFERENCE_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here