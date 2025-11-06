Program Listing for File first_pixel_out.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_CONDITIONS_FIRST_PIXEL_OUT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_CONDITIONS_FIRST_PIXEL_OUT_HPP #include <memory> #include <holoscan/core/condition.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace ops { class HolovizOp; } // namespace ops class FirstPixelOutCondition : public Condition { public: explicit FirstPixelOutCondition(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp> holoviz_op); FirstPixelOutCondition() = delete; ~FirstPixelOutCondition(); void initialize() override; void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* type, int64_t* target_timestamp) const override; void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override; private: struct Impl; std::shared_ptr<Impl> impl_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_CONDITIONS_FIRST_PIXEL_OUT_HPP