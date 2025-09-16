Program Listing for File codecs.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #include <array> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "./inference.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/codecs.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp" // Define codec for serialization of ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec namespace holoscan { template <> struct codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> { static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec& spec, Endpoint* endpoint) { size_t total_size = 0; auto maybe_size = codec<std::string>::serialize(spec.model_name_, endpoint); if (!maybe_size) { return forward_error(maybe_size); } total_size += maybe_size.value(); maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<bool>(spec.active_, endpoint); if (!maybe_size) { return forward_error(maybe_size); } total_size += maybe_size.value(); return total_size; } static expected<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) { ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec out; auto model_name = codec<std::string>::deserialize(endpoint); if (!model_name) { return forward_error(model_name); } out.model_name_ = model_name.value(); auto active = deserialize_trivial_type<bool>(endpoint); if (!active) { return forward_error(active); } out.active_ = active.value(); return out; } }; // Define codec for serialization of std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> template <> struct codec<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>> { static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize( const std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>& specs, Endpoint* endpoint) { size_t total_size = 0; // header is just the total number of specs size_t num_specs = specs.size(); auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs); if (!size) { return forward_error(size); } total_size += size.value(); // now transmit each individual spec for (const auto& spec : specs) { size = codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>::serialize(spec, endpoint); if (!size) { return forward_error(size); } total_size += size.value(); } return total_size; } static expected<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize( Endpoint* endpoint) { size_t num_specs; auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs); if (!size) { return forward_error(size); } std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> data; data.reserve(num_specs); for (size_t i = 0; i < num_specs; i++) { auto spec = codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>::deserialize(endpoint); if (!spec) { return forward_error(spec); } data.push_back(spec.value()); } return data; } }; } // namespace holoscan