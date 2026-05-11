Program Listing for File csi_formats.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_CSI_FORMATS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_CSI_FORMATS_HPP namespace holoscan::csi { enum class PixelFormat { RAW_8 = 0, RAW_10 = 1, RAW_12 = 2, }; // Bayer Format Enum enum class BayerFormat { // NOTE: These values must match NppiBayerGridPosition from NPP; see // https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html#c.NppiBayerGridPosition BGGR = 0, RGGB = 1, GBRG = 2, GRBG = 3 }; } // namespace holoscan::csi #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_CSI_FORMATS_HPP */