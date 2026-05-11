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Program Listing for File csi_formats.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_CSI_FORMATS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_CSI_FORMATS_HPP

namespace holoscan::csi {

enum class PixelFormat {
  RAW_8 = 0,
  RAW_10 = 1,
  RAW_12 = 2,
};

// Bayer Format Enum
enum class BayerFormat {
  // NOTE: These values must match NppiBayerGridPosition from NPP; see
  // https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html#c.NppiBayerGridPosition
  BGGR = 0,
  RGGB = 1,
  GBRG = 2,
  GRBG = 3
};

}  // namespace holoscan::csi

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_CSI_FORMATS_HPP */

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