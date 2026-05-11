Program Listing for File raw_image_processor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_HPP #include <memory> #include "holoscan/utils/cuda/cuda_rtc.hpp" #include <holoscan/core/operator.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/parameter.hpp> namespace holoscan::ops { class RawImageProcessorOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(RawImageProcessorOp); void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override; void start() override; void stop() override; void compute(holoscan::InputContext&, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override; private: holoscan::Parameter<int> pixel_format_; holoscan::Parameter<int> bayer_format_; holoscan::Parameter<int32_t> optical_black_; holoscan::Parameter<int> cuda_device_ordinal_; CUcontext cuda_context_ = nullptr; CUdevice cuda_device_ = 0; bool is_integrated_ = false; bool host_memory_warning_ = false; std::shared_ptr<holoscan::CudaFunctionLauncher> cuda_function_launcher_; holoscan::UniqueCUdeviceptr histogram_memory_; holoscan::UniqueCUdeviceptr white_balance_gains_memory_; uint32_t histogram_threadblock_size_; int64_t expected_frame_number_ = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_HPP */