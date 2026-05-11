Program Listing for File raw_image_processor.hpp
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include/holoscan/operators/raw_image_processor/raw_image_processor.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_HPP
#include <memory>
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda/cuda_rtc.hpp"
#include <holoscan/core/operator.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/parameter.hpp>
namespace holoscan::ops {
class RawImageProcessorOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(RawImageProcessorOp);
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void start() override;
void stop() override;
void compute(holoscan::InputContext&, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override;
private:
holoscan::Parameter<int> pixel_format_;
holoscan::Parameter<int> bayer_format_;
holoscan::Parameter<int32_t> optical_black_;
holoscan::Parameter<int> cuda_device_ordinal_;
CUcontext cuda_context_ = nullptr;
CUdevice cuda_device_ = 0;
bool is_integrated_ = false;
bool host_memory_warning_ = false;
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::CudaFunctionLauncher> cuda_function_launcher_;
holoscan::UniqueCUdeviceptr histogram_memory_;
holoscan::UniqueCUdeviceptr white_balance_gains_memory_;
uint32_t histogram_threadblock_size_;
int64_t expected_frame_number_ = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_RAW_IMAGE_PROCESSOR_HPP */