Program Listing for File video_io_capabilities.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_IO_VIDEO_IO_CAPABILITIES_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_IO_VIDEO_IO_CAPABILITIES_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include <vector> namespace holoscan::ops::video_io { inline constexpr std::uint32_t kVideoIoMaxStreams = 128; enum class VideoTransport { kUnknown = 0, kSdi, kHdmi, kEthernet, kUsb, kV4l2, kFile, kOther, }; enum class VideoColorSpaceKind { kUnknown = 0, kBt601, kBt709, kBt2020, kSrgb, kAuto, }; enum class SyncClockMode { kUnknown = 0, kFreeRun, kGenlock, kPtp, kHouseSync, }; struct FramerateRange { double min_fps = 0.; double max_fps = 0.; }; struct Resolution { uint32_t width = 0; uint32_t height = 0; }; struct PixelFormatDesc { std::string name; std::string description; }; struct VideoLatencyHint { std::string qualitative; double estimated_ms = -1.; }; struct ChannelCapabilities { uint32_t channel_index = 0; VideoTransport transport = VideoTransport::kUnknown; std::vector<Resolution> resolutions; std::vector<FramerateRange> framerates; std::vector<PixelFormatDesc> pixel_formats; std::vector<VideoColorSpaceKind> color_spaces; std::vector<SyncClockMode> sync_modes; bool gpudirect_rdma_supported = false; bool safety_bypass_supported = false; VideoLatencyHint latency; }; struct VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities : ChannelCapabilities { std::string interface_label; bool progressive_capture_supported = true; bool interlaced_capture_supported = false; bool hardware_timestamp_supported = false; }; struct VideoTransmitChannelCapabilities : ChannelCapabilities { std::string interface_label; bool progressive_output_supported = true; bool interlaced_output_supported = false; bool embedded_audio_output_supported = false; }; struct VideoCaptureCapabilities { std::string backend_id; std::string device_id; std::string device_uri; uint32_t max_concurrent_inputs = 0; std::vector<VideoTransport> transports; std::vector<VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities> input_channels; std::vector<std::string> connection_uri_schemes; }; struct VideoTransmitCapabilities { std::string backend_id; std::string device_id; std::string device_uri; uint32_t max_concurrent_outputs = 0; std::vector<VideoTransport> transports; std::vector<VideoTransmitChannelCapabilities> output_channels; std::vector<std::string> connection_uri_schemes; }; struct VideoDeviceCapabilities { std::string backend_id; std::string device_id; std::string device_uri; uint32_t max_concurrent_inputs = 0; uint32_t max_concurrent_outputs = 0; std::vector<VideoTransport> transports; std::vector<ChannelCapabilities> channels; }; VideoDeviceCapabilities to_video_device_capabilities(const VideoCaptureCapabilities& c); VideoDeviceCapabilities to_video_device_capabilities(const VideoTransmitCapabilities& c); } // namespace holoscan::ops::video_io #endif// HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_IO_VIDEO_IO_CAPABILITIES_HPP