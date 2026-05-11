Program Listing for File video_io_capabilities.hpp
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include/holoscan/operators/video_io/video_io_capabilities.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_IO_VIDEO_IO_CAPABILITIES_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_IO_VIDEO_IO_CAPABILITIES_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan::ops::video_io {
inline constexpr std::uint32_t kVideoIoMaxStreams = 128;
enum class VideoTransport {
kUnknown = 0,
kSdi,
kHdmi,
kEthernet,
kUsb,
kV4l2,
kFile,
kOther,
};
enum class VideoColorSpaceKind {
kUnknown = 0,
kBt601,
kBt709,
kBt2020,
kSrgb,
kAuto,
};
enum class SyncClockMode {
kUnknown = 0,
kFreeRun,
kGenlock,
kPtp,
kHouseSync,
};
struct FramerateRange {
double min_fps = 0.;
double max_fps = 0.;
};
struct Resolution {
uint32_t width = 0;
uint32_t height = 0;
};
struct PixelFormatDesc {
std::string name;
std::string description;
};
struct VideoLatencyHint {
std::string qualitative;
double estimated_ms = -1.;
};
struct ChannelCapabilities {
uint32_t channel_index = 0;
VideoTransport transport = VideoTransport::kUnknown;
std::vector<Resolution> resolutions;
std::vector<FramerateRange> framerates;
std::vector<PixelFormatDesc> pixel_formats;
std::vector<VideoColorSpaceKind> color_spaces;
std::vector<SyncClockMode> sync_modes;
bool gpudirect_rdma_supported = false;
bool safety_bypass_supported = false;
VideoLatencyHint latency;
};
struct VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities : ChannelCapabilities {
std::string interface_label;
bool progressive_capture_supported = true;
bool interlaced_capture_supported = false;
bool hardware_timestamp_supported = false;
};
struct VideoTransmitChannelCapabilities : ChannelCapabilities {
std::string interface_label;
bool progressive_output_supported = true;
bool interlaced_output_supported = false;
bool embedded_audio_output_supported = false;
};
struct VideoCaptureCapabilities {
std::string backend_id;
std::string device_id;
std::string device_uri;
uint32_t max_concurrent_inputs = 0;
std::vector<VideoTransport> transports;
std::vector<VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities> input_channels;
std::vector<std::string> connection_uri_schemes;
};
struct VideoTransmitCapabilities {
std::string backend_id;
std::string device_id;
std::string device_uri;
uint32_t max_concurrent_outputs = 0;
std::vector<VideoTransport> transports;
std::vector<VideoTransmitChannelCapabilities> output_channels;
std::vector<std::string> connection_uri_schemes;
};
struct VideoDeviceCapabilities {
std::string backend_id;
std::string device_id;
std::string device_uri;
uint32_t max_concurrent_inputs = 0;
uint32_t max_concurrent_outputs = 0;
std::vector<VideoTransport> transports;
std::vector<ChannelCapabilities> channels;
};
VideoDeviceCapabilities to_video_device_capabilities(const VideoCaptureCapabilities& c);
VideoDeviceCapabilities to_video_device_capabilities(const VideoTransmitCapabilities& c);
} // namespace holoscan::ops::video_io
#endif// HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_IO_VIDEO_IO_CAPABILITIES_HPP