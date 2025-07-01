Program Listing for File so2.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO2_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO2_HPP #include <cmath> #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/types.hpp" namespace holoscan { template <typename K> class SO2 { public: using Scalar = K; static constexpr int kDimension = 2; SO2() {} static SO2 identity() { SO2 q; q.cos_sin_ = Vector2<K>(K(1), K(0)); return q; } static SO2 from_angle(K angle) { SO2 q; q.cos_sin_ = Vector2<K>(std::cos(angle), std::sin(angle)); return q; } static SO2 from_direction(const Vector2<K>& direction) { SO2 q; const K norm = direction.norm(); q.cos_sin_ = direction / norm; return q; } static SO2 from_direction(K dx, K dy) { return from_direction(Vector2<K>(dx, dy)); } static SO2 from_normalized(const Vector2<K>& cos_sin) { SO2 q; q.cos_sin_ = cos_sin; return q; } static SO2 from_normalized(K cos_angle, K sin_angle) { return from_normalized(Vector2<K>(cos_angle, sin_angle)); } K cos() const { return cos_sin_[0]; } K sin() const { return cos_sin_[1]; } const Vector2<K>& as_direction() const { return cos_sin_; } K angle() const { return std::atan2(sin(), cos()); } Matrix2<K> matrix() const { Matrix2<K> m; m(0, 0) = cos(); m(0, 1) = -sin(); m(1, 0) = sin(); m(1, 1) = cos(); return m; } SO2 inverse() const { return SO2::from_normalized(cos(), -sin()); } template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0> SO2<S> cast() const { // We need to re-normalize in the new type return SO2<S>::from_direction(as_direction().template cast<S>()); } template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0> const SO2& cast() const { // Nothing to do as the type does not change return *this; } friend SO2 operator*(const SO2& lhs, const SO2& rhs) { return from_direction(lhs.cos() * rhs.cos() - lhs.sin() * rhs.sin(), lhs.sin() * rhs.cos() + lhs.cos() * rhs.sin()); } friend Vector2<K> operator*(const SO2& lhs, const Vector2<K>& vec) { return Vector2<K>(lhs.cos() * vec[0] - lhs.sin() * vec[1], lhs.sin() * vec[0] + lhs.cos() * vec[1]); } private: Vector2<K> cos_sin_; }; using SO2d = SO2<double>; using SO2f = SO2<float>; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO2_HPP */