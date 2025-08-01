Program Listing for File pose_tree_ucx_common.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_COMMON_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_COMMON_HPP #include <algorithm> #include <cstddef> // For offsetof #include <cstdint> #include <cstdio> #include <cstring> #include <limits> // Add this include for std::numeric_limits #include <stdexcept> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Message type identifiers for Active Message (AM) communication enum MessageType : uint16_t { MSG_SUBSCRIBE = 1, // Client -> Server: Request to join and optionally get a snapshot MSG_DELTA = 2, // Both ways: Incremental PoseTree update (frame/edge) MSG_SNAPSHOT_DATA = 3, // Server -> Client: Full PoseTree state snapshot MSG_CLOSE = 4, // Both ways: Close connection }; // Ensure packed layout for all serialized structs #pragma pack(push, 1) // Payload for the MSG_SUBSCRIBE message struct SubscribeMessage { uint8_t request_snapshot; // Boolean flag }; // Type of change in a DELTA message enum DeltaType : uint8_t { DELTA_FRAME_CREATED = 1, DELTA_EDGE_SET = 2, }; // Data for a new frame struct FrameData { uint64_t frame_id; // Using fixed-width type directly instead of frame_t char name[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]; // Match PoseTree's frame name size (128) }; // Data for a new or updated edge (pose) struct EdgeData { uint64_t lhs_frame; // Using fixed-width type directly uint64_t rhs_frame; // Using fixed-width type directly double time; double qw, qx, qy, qz; // Quaternion for rotation double tx, ty, tz; // Vector for translation }; // The DELTA message structure, containing the type of change and the data struct DeltaMessage { DeltaType delta_type; union { FrameData frame_data; EdgeData edge_data; } data; }; // Information about a single frame for snapshot serialization struct FrameInfo { uint64_t frame_id; // Using fixed-width type directly char name[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]; // Match PoseTree's frame name size (128) }; #pragma pack(pop) // Static assertions to verify expected sizes static_assert(sizeof(SubscribeMessage) == sizeof(uint8_t), "Unexpected SubscribeMessage size"); static_assert(sizeof(FrameData) == sizeof(uint64_t) + sizeof(char[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]), "Unexpected FrameData size"); static_assert(sizeof(EdgeData) == 2 * sizeof(uint64_t) + 8 * sizeof(double), "Unexpected EdgeData size"); static_assert(offsetof(DeltaMessage, data) == sizeof(DeltaType), "Unexpected padding before union"); static_assert(sizeof(DeltaMessage) == sizeof(DeltaType) + std::max(sizeof(FrameData), sizeof(EdgeData)), "Unexpected DeltaMessage size"); static_assert(sizeof(FrameInfo) == sizeof(uint64_t) + sizeof(char[PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]), "Unexpected FrameInfo size"); // Helper to serialize a Pose3d object into an EdgeData struct. // Note: This function intentionally ignores the 'time' field in EdgeData; // callers must set the 'time' field explicitly if needed. inline void serialize_pose3d(const holoscan::Pose3d& pose, EdgeData& edge_data) { const auto& q = pose.rotation.quaternion(); edge_data.qw = q.w(); edge_data.qx = q.x(); edge_data.qy = q.y(); edge_data.qz = q.z(); const auto& t = pose.translation; edge_data.tx = t.x(); edge_data.ty = t.y(); edge_data.tz = t.z(); } // Helper to deserialize an EdgeData struct back into a Pose3d object. // Note: This function intentionally ignores the 'time' field in EdgeData; // callers must set the 'time' field explicitly if needed. inline holoscan::Pose3d deserialize_pose3d(const EdgeData& edge_data) { holoscan::Quaterniond q(edge_data.qw, edge_data.qx, edge_data.qy, edge_data.qz); holoscan::Vector3d t(edge_data.tx, edge_data.ty, edge_data.tz); return holoscan::Pose3d(holoscan::SO3d::from_normalized_quaternion(q), t); } // Serialize a full snapshot of frames and edges into a byte vector inline std::vector<char> serialize_snapshot(const std::vector<FrameInfo>& frames, const std::vector<EdgeData>& edges) { // Helper lambda to safely multiply size_t values and check for overflow auto safe_multiply = [](size_t count, size_t elem_sz) -> size_t { if (count > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() / elem_sz) { throw std::overflow_error("Snapshot too large to serialize safely"); } return count * elem_sz; }; // Calculate sizes with overflow protection size_t frames_size = sizeof(uint64_t) + safe_multiply(frames.size(), sizeof(FrameInfo)); size_t edges_size = sizeof(uint64_t) + safe_multiply(edges.size(), sizeof(EdgeData)); // Prevent overflow of the final allocation size if (frames_size > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() - edges_size) { throw std::overflow_error("Snapshot too large to serialize safely (size addition overflow)"); } std::vector<char> buffer(frames_size + edges_size); char* ptr = buffer.data(); uint64_t num_frames = frames.size(); std::memcpy(ptr, &num_frames, sizeof(uint64_t)); ptr += sizeof(uint64_t); std::memcpy(ptr, frames.data(), safe_multiply(frames.size(), sizeof(FrameInfo))); ptr += frames.size() * sizeof(FrameInfo); uint64_t num_edges = edges.size(); std::memcpy(ptr, &num_edges, sizeof(uint64_t)); ptr += sizeof(uint64_t); std::memcpy(ptr, edges.data(), safe_multiply(edges.size(), sizeof(EdgeData))); return buffer; } // Deserialize a byte array back into lists of frames and edges inline void deserialize_snapshot(const uint8_t* data, size_t size, std::vector<FrameInfo>& frames, std::vector<EdgeData>& edges) { if (size < 2 * sizeof(uint64_t)) { throw std::runtime_error("Snapshot data is too small to be valid."); } // Helper lambdas for safe arithmetic operations auto safe_multiply = [](size_t count, size_t elem_sz) -> size_t { if (count > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() / elem_sz) { throw std::overflow_error("Size multiplication overflow while deserializing snapshot"); } return count * elem_sz; }; auto safe_add = [](size_t a, size_t b) -> size_t { if (a > std::numeric_limits<size_t>::max() - b) { throw std::overflow_error("Size addition overflow while deserializing snapshot"); } return a + b; }; const char* ptr = reinterpret_cast<const char*>(data); uint64_t num_frames; std::memcpy(&num_frames, ptr, sizeof(uint64_t)); ptr += sizeof(uint64_t); size_t expected_size = safe_add(sizeof(uint64_t), safe_multiply(num_frames, sizeof(FrameInfo))); if (size < expected_size) { throw std::runtime_error("Snapshot data is incomplete for frames."); } frames.resize(num_frames); std::memcpy(frames.data(), ptr, safe_multiply(num_frames, sizeof(FrameInfo))); ptr += num_frames * sizeof(FrameInfo); uint64_t num_edges; std::memcpy(&num_edges, ptr, sizeof(uint64_t)); ptr += sizeof(uint64_t); expected_size = safe_add(expected_size, safe_add(sizeof(uint64_t), safe_multiply(num_edges, sizeof(EdgeData)))); if (size < expected_size) { throw std::runtime_error("Snapshot data is incomplete for edges."); } edges.resize(num_edges); std::memcpy(edges.data(), ptr, safe_multiply(num_edges, sizeof(EdgeData))); // Check for trailing bytes to ensure strict format validation if (size != expected_size) { throw std::runtime_error("Trailing bytes detected in snapshot payload"); } } // Safe initialization helper for DeltaMessage inline DeltaMessage create_pose_tree_frame_delta(uint64_t frame_id, const char* name) { // Check if the frame name is null if (name == nullptr) { throw std::invalid_argument("Frame name cannot be null"); } // Check if the frame name exceeds the maximum allowed length if (std::strlen(name) > PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength) { throw std::invalid_argument("Frame name length exceeds maximum allowed length of " + std::to_string(PoseTree::kFrameNameMaximumLength) + " characters"); } DeltaMessage msg{}; // Zero-initialize msg.delta_type = DELTA_FRAME_CREATED; msg.data.frame_data.frame_id = frame_id; std::snprintf(msg.data.frame_data.name, sizeof(msg.data.frame_data.name), "%s", name); return msg; } inline DeltaMessage create_pose_tree_edge_delta(const EdgeData& edge_data) { DeltaMessage msg{}; // Zero-initialize msg.delta_type = DELTA_EDGE_SET; msg.data.edge_data = edge_data; return msg; } } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_COMMON_HPP */