Program Listing for File holo_entity_serializer_base.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLO_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_BASE_HPP #define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLO_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_BASE_HPP #include <atomic> #include <cstring> #include <limits> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <string> #include <typeindex> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <gxf/core/entity.hpp> #include <gxf/core/expected.hpp> #include <gxf/core/handle.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_entity_serializer.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_native_buffer.hpp> #include <gxf/std/allocator.hpp> #include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp> #include <gxf/std/timestamp.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/codec_registry.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/codecs.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/message.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/messagelabel.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/metadata.hpp> #include <holoscan/logger/logger.hpp> #include <holoscan/pubsub/common/holoscan_component_payloads.hpp> #include <holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol.hpp> #include <holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp> // Error-check macros for endpoint read/write. Use serializer_name_ for log context. // Defined here and #undef'd at the end of this header to avoid leaking. #define HOLO_CHECK_READ(expr, error_msg) \ do { \ auto _holo_r = (expr); \ if (!_holo_r) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( \ "{}::deserialize: {} ({})", serializer_name_, error_msg, _holo_r.error().what()); \ return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); \ } \ } while (0) #define HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(expr, error_msg) \ do { \ auto _holo_r = (expr); \ if (!_holo_r) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( \ "{}::serialize: {} ({})", serializer_name_, error_msg, _holo_r.error().what()); \ return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); \ } \ } while (0) namespace holoscan { // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // Process-global cached GXF type IDs (shared across all template instantiations) // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- namespace detail { struct CachedTypeIds { gxf_tid_t timestamp_tid = GxfTidNull(); gxf_tid_t tensor_tid = GxfTidNull(); gxf_tid_t message_tid = GxfTidNull(); gxf_tid_t metadata_tid = GxfTidNull(); gxf_tid_t message_label_tid = GxfTidNull(); bool initialized = false; gxf_result_t init_result = GXF_SUCCESS; }; inline std::once_flag& cached_tid_init_flag() { static std::once_flag flag; return flag; } inline CachedTypeIds& cached_tids() { static CachedTypeIds ids; return ids; } inline void initialize_cached_type_ids(gxf_context_t context, const std::string& name) { auto& ids = cached_tids(); ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId( context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>(), &ids.timestamp_tid); if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: failed to get type ID for Timestamp: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result)); return; } ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId(context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &ids.tensor_tid); if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: failed to get type ID for Tensor: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result)); return; } ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId(context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<Message>(), &ids.message_tid); if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: failed to get type ID for Message: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result)); return; } ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId( context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<MetadataDictionary>(), &ids.metadata_tid); if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}: failed to get type ID for MetadataDictionary: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result)); return; } ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId(context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<MessageLabel>(), &ids.message_label_tid); if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: failed to get type ID for MessageLabel: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result)); return; } ids.initialized = true; HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("{}: cached type IDs initialized", name); } inline bool tid_equals(const gxf_tid_t& a, const gxf_tid_t& b) { return a.hash1 == b.hash1 && a.hash2 == b.hash2; } } // namespace detail // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // NDPL helpers (used by export/import_native_descriptor) // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- namespace detail { constexpr uint32_t kNdplMagic = 0x4C50444E; // "NDPL" constexpr uint8_t kNdplVersion = 1; inline uint64_t safe_tensor_element_bytes(const uint64_t* shape, uint32_t rank, uint64_t bytes_per_element) { if (bytes_per_element == 0 || rank == 0) return 0; uint64_t count = 1; for (uint32_t d = 0; d < rank && d < 8; ++d) { if (shape[d] == 0) return 0; if (count > std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max() / shape[d]) return 0; // overflow count *= shape[d]; } if (count > std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max() / bytes_per_element) return 0; // overflow return count * bytes_per_element; } inline void ndpl_append_bytes(std::vector<uint8_t>& out, const void* data, size_t size) { const auto* bytes = static_cast<const uint8_t*>(data); out.insert(out.end(), bytes, bytes + size); } inline bool ndpl_append_string(std::vector<uint8_t>& out, const std::string& value) { if (value.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint16_t>::max()) return false; const uint16_t length = static_cast<uint16_t>(value.size()); ndpl_append_bytes(out, &length, sizeof(length)); ndpl_append_bytes(out, value.data(), value.size()); return true; } inline bool ndpl_read_string(const std::vector<uint8_t>& data, size_t& offset, std::string& out) { uint16_t length = 0; if (sizeof(length) > data.size() || offset > data.size() - sizeof(length)) return false; std::memcpy(&length, data.data() + offset, sizeof(length)); offset += sizeof(length); if (length > data.size() || offset > data.size() - length) return false; out.assign(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(data.data() + offset), length); offset += length; return true; } inline std::string primitive_type_to_dtype_string(nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType type) { switch (type) { case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat32: return "float32"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat64: return "float64"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt8: return "int8"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt16: return "int16"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt32: return "int32"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt64: return "int64"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned8: return "uint8"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned16: return "uint16"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned32: return "uint32"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned64: return "uint64"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex64: return "complex64"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex128: return "complex128"; case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat16: return "float16"; default: return "unknown"; } } inline nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType dtype_string_to_primitive_type(const std::string& dtype) { if (dtype == "float32") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat32; if (dtype == "float64") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat64; if (dtype == "int8") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt8; if (dtype == "int16") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt16; if (dtype == "int32") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt32; if (dtype == "int64") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt64; if (dtype == "uint8") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned8; if (dtype == "uint16") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned16; if (dtype == "uint32") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned32; if (dtype == "uint64") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned64; if (dtype == "complex64") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex64; if (dtype == "complex128") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex128; if (dtype == "float16") return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat16; return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom; } inline NativeTensorMetadata tensor_metadata_from_tensor(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& tensor) { NativeTensorMetadata metadata; for (uint32_t d = 0; d < tensor.rank(); ++d) { metadata.shape.push_back(tensor.shape().dimension(d)); metadata.strides.push_back(tensor.stride(d)); } metadata.dtype = primitive_type_to_dtype_string(tensor.element_type()); metadata.storage_type = tensor.storage_type(); metadata.bytes_per_element = tensor.bytes_per_element(); return metadata; } inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Shape> shape_from_metadata( const NativeTensorMetadata& metadata) { if (metadata.shape.size() > nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::array<int32_t, nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dims = {}; for (size_t d = 0; d < metadata.shape.size(); ++d) { if (metadata.shape[d] < 0 || metadata.shape[d] > static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max())) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } dims[d] = static_cast<int32_t>(metadata.shape[d]); } return nvidia::gxf::Shape(dims, static_cast<uint32_t>(metadata.shape.size())); } inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t> strides_from_metadata( const NativeTensorMetadata& metadata) { if (!metadata.strides.empty() && metadata.strides.size() != metadata.shape.size()) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (metadata.strides.size() > nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t strides = {}; for (size_t d = 0; d < metadata.strides.size(); ++d) { if (metadata.strides[d] < 0) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } strides[d] = static_cast<uint64_t>(metadata.strides[d]); } return strides; } } // namespace detail template <typename EndpointT> class HoloEntitySerializerBase : public nvidia::gxf::PubSubEntitySerializer { public: // Bring base class overload (move semantics) into scope using PubSubEntitySerializer::deserialize; // --- Wire format types (public for testing) --- struct SerializationHeader { uint32_t magic = 0x484F4C4F; // "HOLO" uint32_t version = 1; uint32_t num_components = 0; uint32_t flags = 0; uint64_t total_size = 0; }; enum class ComponentType : uint32_t { kUnknown = 0, kTensor = 1, kTimestamp = 2, kMessage = 3, kMetadataDictionary = 4, kMessageLabel = 5, }; struct ComponentHeader { uint32_t type_id = 0; uint32_t name_length = 0; uint32_t data_size = 0; uint32_t flags = 0; }; static constexpr uint32_t kFlagIsGpuTensor = 0x01; struct TensorMetadata { uint32_t rank = 0; uint32_t element_type = 0; uint32_t storage_type = 0; uint64_t bytes_per_element = 0; uint64_t total_bytes = 0; uint64_t shape[8] = {0}; uint64_t strides[8] = {0}; }; ~HoloEntitySerializerBase() override = default; HoloEntitySerializerBase(const HoloEntitySerializerBase&) = delete; HoloEntitySerializerBase& operator=(const HoloEntitySerializerBase&) = delete; // --- PubSubEntitySerializer interface --- nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> serialize( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>()) override; nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> serialize_into( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, uint8_t* buffer, size_t buffer_size, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>()) override; nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> deserialize( const std::vector<uint8_t>& data, gxf_context_t context, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) override; size_t estimate_size(nvidia::gxf::Entity entity) override; bool supports_gpu_tensors() const override { return true; } bool supports_zero_copy() const override { return false; } bool supports_direct_buffer_serialization() const override { return true; } bool supports_native_descriptors() const override { return native_adapter_ != nullptr; } nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> export_native_descriptor( gxf_uid_t entity_uid, gxf_context_t context, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator, nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& out_payload, const std::string& protocol_name = "") override; nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> import_native_descriptor( const nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& payload, gxf_context_t context, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) override; const char* name() const override { return serializer_name_.c_str(); } // --- Configuration --- void set_native_buffer_adapter(std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter) { native_adapter_ = std::move(adapter); } void set_cuda_stream(cudaStream_t stream) { cuda_stream_ = stream; } cudaStream_t cuda_stream() const { return cuda_stream_; } protected: explicit HoloEntitySerializerBase(std::string serializer_name, cudaStream_t cuda_stream = nullptr) : serializer_name_(std::move(serializer_name)), cuda_stream_(cuda_stream) {} std::string serializer_name_; private: // --- Bounds constants --- static constexpr size_t kMaxComponentNameLength = kMaxComponentNameSize; static constexpr size_t kMaxComponentDataSize = 1024 * 1024 * 1024; static constexpr size_t kMaxTensorBytes = 1024 * 1024 * 1024; static constexpr size_t kMaxMetadataItems = 10000; static constexpr size_t kMaxMessageLabelPaths = 10000; static constexpr size_t kMaxOperatorsPerPath = 10000; // --- Type conversion helpers --- static uint32_t primitive_type_to_uint(nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType type) { return static_cast<uint32_t>(type); } static nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType uint_to_primitive_type(uint32_t value) { return static_cast<nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType>(value); } static uint32_t storage_type_to_uint(nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType type) { return static_cast<uint32_t>(type); } static nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType uint_to_storage_type(uint32_t value) { return static_cast<nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType>(value); } // --- String serialization (ContiguousDataHeader format, compatible across backends) --- static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize_string(const std::string& data, EndpointT* endpoint) { ContiguousDataHeader header; header.size = data.size(); header.bytes_per_element = header.size > 0 ? sizeof(data[0]) : 1; auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type(&header); if (!size) return forward_error(size); if (header.size > 0) { auto size2 = endpoint->write(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element); if (!size2) return forward_error(size2); return size.value() + size2.value(); } return size.value(); } static expected<std::string, RuntimeError> deserialize_string(EndpointT* endpoint) { ContiguousDataHeader header; auto header_size = endpoint->read_trivial_type(&header); if (!header_size) return forward_error(header_size); std::string data; if (header.size > 0) { data.resize(header.size); auto result = endpoint->read(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element); if (!result) return forward_error(result); } return data; } // --- Ensure type IDs are cached --- bool ensure_type_ids(gxf_context_t context) { std::call_once(detail::cached_tid_init_flag(), [&]() { detail::initialize_cached_type_ids(context, serializer_name_); }); return detail::cached_tids().initialized; } // --- Core implementation methods --- nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> serialize_to_endpoint( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, EndpointT& endpoint, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator); nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> serialize_non_gpu_sideband( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity); nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> deserialize_non_gpu_sideband( const uint8_t* data, size_t size, nvidia::gxf::Entity& entity, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>()); nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> stage_tensor_to_host(const void* gpu_ptr, size_t size); nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> stage_host_to_device(void* gpu_ptr, const void* host_ptr, size_t size); // --- Member data --- cudaStream_t cuda_stream_ = nullptr; std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> native_adapter_; std::atomic<uint32_t> sequence_counter_{0}; }; // =========================================================================== // Template method implementations // =========================================================================== template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) { std::vector<uint8_t> buffer; buffer.reserve(4096); EndpointT endpoint(&buffer); auto result = serialize_to_endpoint(entity, endpoint, allocator); if (!result) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(result); SerializationHeader header; std::memcpy(&header, buffer.data(), sizeof(header)); header.total_size = buffer.size(); std::memcpy(buffer.data(), &header, sizeof(header)); return buffer; } template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize_into( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, uint8_t* buffer, size_t buffer_size, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) { EndpointT endpoint(buffer, buffer_size); auto result = serialize_to_endpoint(entity, endpoint, allocator); if (!result) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(result); size_t total_bytes = result.value(); SerializationHeader header; std::memcpy(&header, buffer, sizeof(header)); header.total_size = total_bytes; std::memcpy(buffer, &header, sizeof(header)); return total_bytes; } template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize_to_endpoint( nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, EndpointT& endpoint, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) { (void)allocator; if (!ensure_type_ids(entity.context())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to initialize type IDs [{}]", serializer_name_, GxfResultStr(detail::cached_tids().init_result)); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids(); auto maybe_components = entity.findAll(); if (!maybe_components) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to get entity components [{}]", serializer_name_, GxfResultStr(maybe_components.error())); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } const auto& components = maybe_components.value(); // First pass: count components and check for GPU tensors uint32_t num_components = 0; bool has_gpu_tensors = false; for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) { const auto& mc = components[i]; if (!mc) continue; const auto& component = mc.value(); const gxf_tid_t tid = component.tid(); if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) { num_components++; if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) { auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid()); if (th && th.value()->storage_type() == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice) { has_gpu_tensors = true; } } } } // Write header SerializationHeader header; header.num_components = num_components; header.flags = has_gpu_tensors ? 0x01 : 0; header.total_size = 0; HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&header), "failed to write header"); // Second pass: serialize components for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) { const auto& mc = components[i]; if (!mc) continue; const auto& component = mc.value(); const gxf_tid_t tid = component.tid(); // --- Timestamp --- if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid)) { auto ts_handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid()); if (!ts_handle) continue; auto timestamp = ts_handle.value(); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTimestamp); ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name()); ch.data_size = sizeof(int64_t) * 2; ch.flags = 0; HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write Timestamp header"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length), "failed to write Timestamp name"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(×tamp->acqtime), "failed to write Timestamp acqtime"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(×tamp->pubtime), "failed to write Timestamp pubtime"); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) { // --- Tensor --- auto tensor_handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid()); if (!tensor_handle) continue; auto tensor = tensor_handle.value(); const size_t tensor_size = tensor->size(); const void* tensor_ptr = tensor->pointer(); const auto st = tensor->storage_type(); bool is_gpu = (st == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice); if (st == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) { cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_); } std::vector<uint8_t> staged_data; const void* data_ptr = tensor_ptr; if (is_gpu) { auto staged = stage_tensor_to_host(tensor_ptr, tensor_size); if (!staged) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to stage GPU tensor", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } staged_data = std::move(staged.value()); data_ptr = staged_data.data(); } TensorMetadata meta; meta.rank = tensor->rank(); meta.element_type = primitive_type_to_uint(tensor->element_type()); meta.storage_type = storage_type_to_uint(st); meta.bytes_per_element = tensor->bytes_per_element(); meta.total_bytes = tensor_size; auto shape = tensor->shape(); for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) { meta.shape[d] = shape.dimension(d); meta.strides[d] = tensor->stride(d); } ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTensor); ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name()); ch.data_size = sizeof(TensorMetadata) + tensor_size; ch.flags = is_gpu ? kFlagIsGpuTensor : 0; HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write Tensor header"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length), "failed to write Tensor name"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&meta), "failed to write TensorMetadata"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(data_ptr, tensor_size), "failed to write tensor data"); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid)) { // --- Message --- auto msg_handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<Message>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid()); if (!msg_handle) continue; const auto& message = *msg_handle.value(); auto encoded = encode_message_payload(message); if (!encoded) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: encode_message_payload failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::vector<uint8_t> msg_buffer; EndpointT msg_endpoint(&msg_buffer); auto ns = serialize_string(encoded.value().codec_name, &msg_endpoint); if (!ns) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to serialize codec name", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } msg_endpoint.write(encoded.value().payload.data(), encoded.value().payload.size()); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessage); ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name()); ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(msg_buffer.size()); ch.flags = 0; HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write Message header"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length), "failed to write Message name"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(msg_buffer.data(), msg_buffer.size()), "failed to write Message data"); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid)) { // --- MetadataDictionary --- auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid()); if (!mh) continue; auto meta_result = encode_metadata_dictionary_payload(*mh.value()); if (!meta_result) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: encode_metadata_dictionary_payload failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto& meta_buffer = meta_result.value(); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary); ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name()); ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(meta_buffer.size()); ch.flags = 0; HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write MetadataDictionary header"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length), "failed to write MetadataDictionary name"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(meta_buffer.data(), meta_buffer.size()), "failed to write MetadataDictionary data"); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) { // --- MessageLabel --- auto lh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MessageLabel>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid()); if (!lh) continue; auto label_result = encode_message_label_payload(*lh.value()); if (!label_result) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: encode_message_label_payload failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto& label_buffer = label_result.value(); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessageLabel); ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name()); ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(label_buffer.size()); ch.flags = 0; HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write MessageLabel header"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length), "failed to write MessageLabel name"); HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(label_buffer.data(), label_buffer.size()), "failed to write MessageLabel data"); } } size_t total_bytes = endpoint.bytes_written(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("{}::serialize: serialized {} components, {} bytes", serializer_name_, num_components, total_bytes); return total_bytes; } template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::deserialize( const std::vector<uint8_t>& data, gxf_context_t context, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) { if (data.size() < sizeof(SerializationHeader)) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: data too small for header", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } EndpointT endpoint(&data); SerializationHeader header; HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&header), "failed to read header"); if (header.magic != 0x484F4C4F) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: invalid magic number", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (header.version != 1) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: unsupported version {}", serializer_name_, header.version); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto maybe_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::New(context); if (!maybe_entity) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to create entity [{}]", serializer_name_, GxfResultStr(maybe_entity.error())); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } nvidia::gxf::Entity entity = maybe_entity.value(); auto& registry = CodecRegistry::get_instance(); for (uint32_t i = 0; i < header.num_components; ++i) { ComponentHeader ch; HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to read component header"); if (ch.name_length > kMaxComponentNameLength) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::deserialize: name_length {} exceeds max", serializer_name_, ch.name_length); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (ch.data_size > kMaxComponentDataSize) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::deserialize: data_size {} exceeds max", serializer_name_, ch.data_size); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } const size_t remaining = endpoint.bytes_remaining(); if (ch.name_length > remaining || ch.data_size > remaining - ch.name_length) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::deserialize: insufficient data for component {}", serializer_name_, i); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::string comp_name(ch.name_length, '\0'); if (ch.name_length > 0) { HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(comp_name.data(), ch.name_length), "failed to read component name"); } ComponentType type = static_cast<ComponentType>(ch.type_id); switch (type) { case ComponentType::kTimestamp: { auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>(comp_name.c_str()); if (!mt) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add Timestamp", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto ts = mt.value(); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->acqtime), "Timestamp acqtime"); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->pubtime), "Timestamp pubtime"); break; } case ComponentType::kTensor: { TensorMetadata meta; HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&meta), "failed to read TensorMetadata"); if (meta.total_bytes > kMaxTensorBytes || meta.rank > 8) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: invalid tensor metadata", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } { const uint64_t min_bytes = detail::safe_tensor_element_bytes(meta.shape, meta.rank, meta.bytes_per_element); if (min_bytes == 0 || meta.total_bytes < min_bytes) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::deserialize: tensor shape/bytes_per_element inconsistent with total_bytes " "(min_bytes={}, total_bytes={})", serializer_name_, min_bytes, meta.total_bytes); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } } auto original_storage = uint_to_storage_type(meta.storage_type); bool needs_h2d = (ch.flags & kFlagIsGpuTensor) != 0; nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType target_storage; if (needs_h2d) { target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice; } else if (original_storage == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) { target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged; } else if (original_storage == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kSystem) { target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kSystem; } else { target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost; } std::array<int32_t, nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dims = {}; nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t strides = {}; for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) { dims[d] = static_cast<int32_t>(meta.shape[d]); strides[d] = meta.strides[d]; } nvidia::gxf::Shape shape(dims, meta.rank); auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(comp_name.c_str()); if (!mt) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add Tensor", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto tensor = mt.value(); auto reshape_result = tensor->reshapeCustom(shape, uint_to_primitive_type(meta.element_type), meta.bytes_per_element, strides, target_storage, allocator); if (!reshape_result) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: reshapeCustom failed [{}]", serializer_name_, GxfResultStr(reshape_result.error())); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (meta.total_bytes > tensor->size()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: total_bytes ({}) exceeds allocated tensor size ({})", serializer_name_, meta.total_bytes, tensor->size()); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } void* dest_ptr = tensor->pointer(); if (needs_h2d) { std::vector<uint8_t> temp(meta.total_bytes); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(temp.data(), meta.total_bytes), "failed to read tensor data"); auto sr = stage_host_to_device(dest_ptr, temp.data(), meta.total_bytes); if (!sr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: H2D staging failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } } else { HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(dest_ptr, meta.total_bytes), "failed to read tensor data"); if (target_storage == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) { cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_); } } break; } case ComponentType::kMessage: { std::vector<uint8_t> msg_data(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(msg_data.data(), ch.data_size), "failed to read Message data"); const std::vector<uint8_t>* msg_ptr = &msg_data; EndpointT msg_ep(msg_ptr); auto maybe_cn = deserialize_string(&msg_ep); if (!maybe_cn) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to read Message codec name", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto dfunc = registry.get_deserializer(maybe_cn.value()); auto maybe_msg = dfunc(&msg_ep); if (!maybe_msg) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to deserialize Message payload", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto mm = entity.add<Message>(comp_name.c_str()); if (!mm) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add Message", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } *mm.value() = maybe_msg.value(); break; } case ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary: { std::vector<uint8_t> md(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(md.data(), ch.data_size), "failed to read MetadataDictionary data"); auto mr = decode_metadata_dictionary_payload(md); if (!mr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: decode_metadata_dictionary_payload failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto mm = entity.add<MetadataDictionary>(comp_name.c_str()); if (!mm) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add MetadataDictionary", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } *mm.value() = std::move(mr.value()); break; } case ComponentType::kMessageLabel: { std::vector<uint8_t> ld(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(ld.data(), ch.data_size), "failed to read MessageLabel data"); auto lr = decode_message_label_payload(ld); if (!lr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: decode_message_label_payload failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } auto ml = entity.add<MessageLabel>(comp_name.c_str()); if (!ml) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add MessageLabel", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } *ml.value() = std::move(lr.value()); break; } default: { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "{}::deserialize: skipping unknown component type {}", serializer_name_, ch.type_id); std::vector<uint8_t> skip(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(skip.data(), ch.data_size), "failed to skip unknown data"); break; } } } HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG( "{}::deserialize: deserialized {} components", serializer_name_, header.num_components); return entity; } template <typename EndpointT> size_t HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::estimate_size(nvidia::gxf::Entity entity) { if (!ensure_type_ids(entity.context())) return 0; const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids(); size_t estimate = sizeof(SerializationHeader); auto mc = entity.findAll(); if (!mc) return estimate; const auto& components = mc.value(); for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) { const auto& m = components[i]; if (!m) continue; const auto& c = m.value(); const gxf_tid_t tid = c.tid(); if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid)) { estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + sizeof(int64_t) * 2; } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) { auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), c.cid()); if (th) { estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + sizeof(TensorMetadata) + th.value()->size(); } } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid)) { estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + 4096; } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid)) { auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary>::Create(entity.context(), c.cid()); if (mh) estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + mh.value()->size() * 1024; } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) { estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + 4096; } } return estimate + (estimate / 10); } // --- GPU staging --- template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::stage_tensor_to_host(const void* gpu_ptr, size_t size) { std::vector<uint8_t> buf(size); cudaError_t err = cudaMemcpyAsync(buf.data(), gpu_ptr, size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost, cuda_stream_); if (err != cudaSuccess) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: cudaMemcpyAsync D2H failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err)); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } err = cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_); if (err != cudaSuccess) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: cudaStreamSynchronize failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err)); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } return buf; } template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::stage_host_to_device( void* gpu_ptr, const void* host_ptr, size_t size) { cudaError_t err = cudaMemcpyAsync(gpu_ptr, host_ptr, size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice, cuda_stream_); if (err != cudaSuccess) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: cudaMemcpyAsync H2D failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err)); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } err = cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_); if (err != cudaSuccess) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}: cudaStreamSynchronize failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err)); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>(); } // --- Native descriptor export/import --- template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::export_native_descriptor( gxf_uid_t entity_uid, gxf_context_t context, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator, nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& out_payload, const std::string& protocol_name) { (void)allocator; if (!native_adapter_ || !native_adapter_->is_initialized()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: adapter not initialized", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED); } const std::string selected_protocol = protocol_name.empty() ? native_adapter_->default_protocol_name() : protocol_name; if (!native_adapter_->supports_protocol(selected_protocol)) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED); } if (!ensure_type_ids(context)) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids(); auto maybe_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::Shared(context, entity_uid); if (!maybe_entity) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_entity); nvidia::gxf::Entity entity = maybe_entity.value(); auto maybe_components = entity.findAll(); if (!maybe_components) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); const auto& components = maybe_components.value(); struct NativeTensorInfo { nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> tensor; std::string name; }; std::vector<NativeTensorInfo> native_tensors; for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) { const auto& mc = components[i]; if (!mc) continue; const auto& comp = mc.value(); if (detail::tid_equals(comp.tid(), tids.tensor_tid)) { auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context, comp.cid()); if (th && native_adapter_->can_export_tensor(*th.value())) { native_tensors.push_back({th.value(), comp.name()}); } } } if (native_tensors.empty()) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED); } HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "{}::export_native_descriptor: exporting {} native tensor(s) with protocol '{}'", serializer_name_, native_tensors.size(), selected_protocol); auto maybe_sideband = serialize_non_gpu_sideband(entity); if (!maybe_sideband) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_sideband); auto& sideband_bytes = maybe_sideband.value(); if (native_tensors.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint16_t>::max()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: too many native tensors ({})", serializer_name_, native_tensors.size()); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (sideband_bytes.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint32_t>::max()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: sideband too large ({} bytes)", serializer_name_, sideband_bytes.size()); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::vector<uint8_t> payload_bytes; payload_bytes.reserve(1024 + sideband_bytes.size()); uint16_t num_gpu_tensors = static_cast<uint16_t>(native_tensors.size()); uint32_t sideband_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(sideband_bytes.size()); detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &detail::kNdplMagic, sizeof(detail::kNdplMagic)); detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &detail::kNdplVersion, sizeof(detail::kNdplVersion)); if (!detail::ndpl_append_string(payload_bytes, selected_protocol)) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: protocol name too long", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &num_gpu_tensors, sizeof(num_gpu_tensors)); detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &sideband_size, sizeof(sideband_size)); detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, sideband_bytes.data(), sideband_bytes.size()); for (auto& ni : native_tensors) { uint32_t seq = sequence_counter_.fetch_add(1); void* raw_ptr = static_cast<void*>(ni.tensor->pointer()); auto entity_holder = std::shared_ptr<void>(raw_ptr, [entity_copy = entity](void*) mutable {}); auto maybe_desc = native_adapter_->export_tensor(raw_ptr, entity_holder, detail::tensor_metadata_from_tensor(*ni.tensor), selected_protocol, seq); if (!maybe_desc) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::export_native_descriptor: failed to export tensor '{}'", serializer_name_, ni.name); return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_desc); } auto& desc = maybe_desc.value(); if (desc.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint32_t>::max()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: descriptor too large for tensor '{}'", serializer_name_, ni.name); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } uint32_t desc_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(desc.size()); detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &desc_size, sizeof(desc_size)); detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, desc.data(), desc.size()); if (!detail::ndpl_append_string(payload_bytes, ni.name)) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::export_native_descriptor: tensor name too long '{}'", serializer_name_, ni.name); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } } out_payload.descriptor_bytes = std::move(payload_bytes); out_payload.source_entity_uid = entity_uid; out_payload.descriptor_format_version = native_adapter_->descriptor_format_version(); out_payload.protocol_name = selected_protocol; HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "{}::export_native_descriptor: emitted native descriptor payload (protocol='{}', " "tensor_count={}, sideband_bytes={})", serializer_name_, selected_protocol, native_tensors.size(), sideband_bytes.size()); return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>(); } template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::import_native_descriptor( const nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& payload, gxf_context_t context, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) { if (!native_adapter_ || !native_adapter_->is_initialized()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: adapter not initialized", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED); } const auto& data = payload.descriptor_bytes; size_t offset = 0; auto read_field = [&data, &offset](void* dest, size_t sz) -> bool { if (offset + sz > data.size()) return false; std::memcpy(dest, data.data() + offset, sz); offset += sz; return true; }; uint32_t magic = 0; uint8_t version = 0; std::string ndpl_protocol; uint16_t num_gpu_tensors = 0; uint32_t sideband_size = 0; if (!read_field(&magic, sizeof(magic)) || magic != detail::kNdplMagic) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: invalid NDPL magic", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (!read_field(&version, sizeof(version)) || version != detail::kNdplVersion) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: unsupported NDPL version", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (!detail::ndpl_read_string(data, offset, ndpl_protocol) || ndpl_protocol.empty()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: missing protocol name", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (!read_field(&num_gpu_tensors, sizeof(num_gpu_tensors)) || !read_field(&sideband_size, sizeof(sideband_size))) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (offset + sideband_size > data.size()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: truncated sideband", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (payload.protocol_name.empty() || payload.protocol_name != ndpl_protocol) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: protocol mismatch ('{}' vs NDPL '{}')", serializer_name_, payload.protocol_name, ndpl_protocol); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } if (!native_adapter_->supports_protocol(payload.protocol_name)) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: unsupported protocol '{}'", serializer_name_, payload.protocol_name); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED); } const uint8_t* sideband_data = data.data() + offset; offset += sideband_size; auto maybe_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::New(context); if (!maybe_entity) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); nvidia::gxf::Entity entity = maybe_entity.value(); if (sideband_size > 0) { auto result = deserialize_non_gpu_sideband(sideband_data, sideband_size, entity, allocator); if (!result) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(result); } for (uint16_t t = 0; t < num_gpu_tensors; ++t) { uint32_t desc_size = 0; if (!read_field(&desc_size, sizeof(desc_size)) || offset + desc_size > data.size()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: truncated descriptor", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::vector<uint8_t> desc_bytes(data.data() + offset, data.data() + offset + desc_size); offset += desc_size; uint16_t name_len = 0; if (!read_field(&name_len, sizeof(name_len)) || offset + name_len > data.size()) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::string tensor_name(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(data.data() + offset), name_len); offset += name_len; auto maybe_imported = native_adapter_->import_tensor_generic(desc_bytes, payload.protocol_name); if (!maybe_imported) { if (maybe_imported.error() != GXF_PUBSUB_DESCRIPTOR_EXPIRED) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: failed to import tensor '{}'", serializer_name_, tensor_name); } return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_imported); } auto imported = std::make_shared<ImportedNativeTensor>(std::move(maybe_imported.value())); auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(tensor_name.c_str()); if (!mt) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto tensor = mt.value(); auto ms = detail::shape_from_metadata(imported->metadata); if (!ms) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(ms); const auto mst = imported->metadata.strides.empty() ? nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t>( nvidia::gxf::ComputeTrivialStrides( ms.value(), imported->metadata.bytes_per_element)) : detail::strides_from_metadata(imported->metadata); if (!mst) return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(mst); auto wr = tensor->wrapMemory( ms.value(), detail::dtype_string_to_primitive_type(imported->metadata.dtype), imported->metadata.bytes_per_element, mst, imported->metadata.storage_type, imported->data(), [imported](void*) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> { return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>(); }); if (!wr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: wrapMemory failed for '{}'", serializer_name_, tensor_name); return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(wr); } } return entity; } // --- Non-GPU sideband serialization --- template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize_non_gpu_sideband(nvidia::gxf::Entity entity) { if (!ensure_type_ids(entity.context())) { return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids(); std::vector<uint8_t> buffer; buffer.reserve(1024); EndpointT endpoint(&buffer); auto mc = entity.findAll(); if (!mc) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); const auto& components = mc.value(); // Count non-GPU components uint32_t count = 0; for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) { const auto& m = components[i]; if (!m) continue; const gxf_tid_t tid = m.value().tid(); if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) { count++; } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) { auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), m.value().cid()); if (th && th.value()->storage_type() != nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice) { count++; } } } endpoint.write_trivial_type(&count); for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) { const auto& m = components[i]; if (!m) continue; const auto& comp = m.value(); const gxf_tid_t tid = comp.tid(); if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid)) { auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid()); if (!th) continue; auto ts = th.value(); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTimestamp); ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name()); ch.data_size = sizeof(int64_t) * 2; ch.flags = 0; endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch); endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length); endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ts->acqtime); endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ts->pubtime); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid)) { auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<Message>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid()); if (!mh) continue; auto encoded = encode_message_payload(*mh.value()); if (!encoded) continue; std::vector<uint8_t> msg_buf; EndpointT msg_ep(&msg_buf); serialize_string(encoded.value().codec_name, &msg_ep); msg_ep.write(encoded.value().payload.data(), encoded.value().payload.size()); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessage); ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name()); ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(msg_buf.size()); ch.flags = 0; endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch); endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length); endpoint.write(msg_buf.data(), msg_buf.size()); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid)) { auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid()); if (!mh) continue; auto mr = encode_metadata_dictionary_payload(*mh.value()); if (!mr) continue; auto& meta_buf = mr.value(); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary); ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name()); ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(meta_buf.size()); ch.flags = 0; endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch); endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length); endpoint.write(meta_buf.data(), meta_buf.size()); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) { auto lh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MessageLabel>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid()); if (!lh) continue; auto lr = encode_message_label_payload(*lh.value()); if (!lr) continue; auto& label_buf = lr.value(); ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessageLabel); ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name()); ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(label_buf.size()); ch.flags = 0; endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch); endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length); endpoint.write(label_buf.data(), label_buf.size()); } else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) { auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid()); if (!th) continue; auto tensor = th.value(); if (tensor->storage_type() == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice) continue; const size_t tsz = tensor->size(); if (tensor->storage_type() == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) { cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_); } TensorMetadata meta; meta.rank = tensor->rank(); meta.element_type = primitive_type_to_uint(tensor->element_type()); meta.storage_type = storage_type_to_uint(tensor->storage_type()); meta.bytes_per_element = tensor->bytes_per_element(); meta.total_bytes = tsz; auto shape = tensor->shape(); for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) { meta.shape[d] = shape.dimension(d); } ComponentHeader ch; ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTensor); ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name()); ch.data_size = sizeof(TensorMetadata) + tsz; ch.flags = 0; endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch); endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length); endpoint.write_trivial_type(&meta); endpoint.write(tensor->pointer(), tsz); } } return buffer; } template <typename EndpointT> nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband( const uint8_t* data, size_t size, nvidia::gxf::Entity& entity, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) { const std::vector<uint8_t> data_vec(data, data + size); EndpointT endpoint(&data_vec); uint32_t count = 0; HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&count), "sideband: failed to read component count"); auto& registry = CodecRegistry::get_instance(); for (uint32_t i = 0; i < count; ++i) { ComponentHeader ch; HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ch), "sideband: failed to read header"); std::string cn(ch.name_length, '\0'); if (ch.name_length > 0) { HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(cn.data(), ch.name_length), "sideband: failed to read name"); } ComponentType type = static_cast<ComponentType>(ch.type_id); switch (type) { case ComponentType::kTimestamp: { auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>(cn.c_str()); if (!mt) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto ts = mt.value(); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->acqtime), "sideband: ts acqtime"); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->pubtime), "sideband: ts pubtime"); break; } case ComponentType::kMessage: { std::vector<uint8_t> msg_data(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(msg_data.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: msg data"); const std::vector<uint8_t>* mp = &msg_data; EndpointT msg_ep(mp); auto mcn = deserialize_string(&msg_ep); if (!mcn) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto df = registry.get_deserializer(mcn.value()); auto mm = df(&msg_ep); if (!mm) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto me = entity.add<Message>(cn.c_str()); if (!me) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); *me.value() = mm.value(); break; } case ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary: { std::vector<uint8_t> md(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(md.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: meta data"); auto mr = decode_metadata_dictionary_payload(md); if (!mr) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto me = entity.add<MetadataDictionary>(cn.c_str()); if (!me) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); *me.value() = std::move(mr.value()); break; } case ComponentType::kMessageLabel: { std::vector<uint8_t> ld(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(ld.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: label data"); auto lr = decode_message_label_payload(ld); if (!lr) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto me = entity.add<MessageLabel>(cn.c_str()); if (!me) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); *me.value() = std::move(lr.value()); break; } case ComponentType::kTensor: { TensorMetadata meta; HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&meta), "sideband: TensorMetadata"); if (meta.total_bytes > kMaxTensorBytes || meta.rank > 8) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: invalid tensor metadata", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } { const uint64_t min_bytes = detail::safe_tensor_element_bytes(meta.shape, meta.rank, meta.bytes_per_element); if (min_bytes == 0 || meta.total_bytes < min_bytes) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: tensor shape/bytes_per_element inconsistent " "with total_bytes (min_bytes={}, total_bytes={})", serializer_name_, min_bytes, meta.total_bytes); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } } std::vector<uint8_t> td(meta.total_bytes); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(td.data(), meta.total_bytes), "sideband: tensor data"); std::array<int32_t, nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dims = {}; for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) { dims[d] = static_cast<int32_t>(meta.shape[d]); } nvidia::gxf::Shape shape(dims, meta.rank); auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(cn.c_str()); if (!mt) return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); auto tensor = mt.value(); auto rr = tensor->reshapeCustom(shape, uint_to_primitive_type(meta.element_type), meta.bytes_per_element, nvidia::gxf::ComputeTrivialStrides(shape, meta.bytes_per_element), uint_to_storage_type(meta.storage_type), allocator); if (!rr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: reshapeCustom failed", serializer_name_); return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(rr); } if (meta.total_bytes > tensor->size()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: total_bytes ({}) exceeds " "allocated tensor size ({})", serializer_name_, meta.total_bytes, tensor->size()); return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); } std::memcpy(tensor->pointer(), td.data(), meta.total_bytes); break; } default: { std::vector<uint8_t> skip(ch.data_size); HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(skip.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: skip unknown"); break; } } } return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>(); } } // namespace holoscan #undef HOLO_CHECK_READ #undef HOLO_CHECK_WRITE #endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLO_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_BASE_HPP */