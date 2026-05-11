Program Listing for File holo_entity_serializer_base.hpp

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include/holoscan/pubsub/common/holo_entity_serializer_base.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLO_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_BASE_HPP
#define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLO_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_BASE_HPP
#include <atomic>
#include <cstring>
#include <limits>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <typeindex>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <gxf/core/entity.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/expected.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/handle.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_entity_serializer.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_native_buffer.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/allocator.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/timestamp.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/codec_registry.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/codecs.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/message.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/messagelabel.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/metadata.hpp>
#include <holoscan/logger/logger.hpp>
#include <holoscan/pubsub/common/holoscan_component_payloads.hpp>
#include <holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol.hpp>
#include <holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp>
// Error-check macros for endpoint read/write. Use serializer_name_ for log context.
// Defined here and #undef'd at the end of this header to avoid leaking.
#define HOLO_CHECK_READ(expr, error_msg) \
do { \
auto _holo_r = (expr); \
if (!_holo_r) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( \
"{}::deserialize: {} ({})", serializer_name_, error_msg, _holo_r.error().what()); \
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); \
} \
} while (0)
#define HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(expr, error_msg) \
do { \
auto _holo_r = (expr); \
if (!_holo_r) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( \
"{}::serialize: {} ({})", serializer_name_, error_msg, _holo_r.error().what()); \
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED); \
} \
} while (0)
namespace holoscan {
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Process-global cached GXF type IDs (shared across all template instantiations)
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
namespace detail {
struct CachedTypeIds {
gxf_tid_t timestamp_tid = GxfTidNull();
gxf_tid_t tensor_tid = GxfTidNull();
gxf_tid_t message_tid = GxfTidNull();
gxf_tid_t metadata_tid = GxfTidNull();
gxf_tid_t message_label_tid = GxfTidNull();
bool initialized = false;
gxf_result_t init_result = GXF_SUCCESS;
};
inline std::once_flag& cached_tid_init_flag() {
static std::once_flag flag;
return flag;
}
inline CachedTypeIds& cached_tids() {
static CachedTypeIds ids;
return ids;
}
inline void initialize_cached_type_ids(gxf_context_t context, const std::string& name) {
auto& ids = cached_tids();
ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId(
context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>(), &ids.timestamp_tid);
if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: failed to get type ID for Timestamp: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result));
return;
}
ids.init_result =
GxfComponentTypeId(context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &ids.tensor_tid);
if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: failed to get type ID for Tensor: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result));
return;
}
ids.init_result =
GxfComponentTypeId(context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<Message>(), &ids.message_tid);
if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: failed to get type ID for Message: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result));
return;
}
ids.init_result = GxfComponentTypeId(
context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<MetadataDictionary>(), &ids.metadata_tid);
if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}: failed to get type ID for MetadataDictionary: {}",
name,
GxfResultStr(ids.init_result));
return;
}
ids.init_result =
GxfComponentTypeId(context, nvidia::TypenameAsString<MessageLabel>(), &ids.message_label_tid);
if (ids.init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: failed to get type ID for MessageLabel: {}", name, GxfResultStr(ids.init_result));
return;
}
ids.initialized = true;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("{}: cached type IDs initialized", name);
}
inline bool tid_equals(const gxf_tid_t& a, const gxf_tid_t& b) {
return a.hash1 == b.hash1 && a.hash2 == b.hash2;
}
} // namespace detail
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// NDPL helpers (used by export/import_native_descriptor)
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
namespace detail {
constexpr uint32_t kNdplMagic = 0x4C50444E; // "NDPL"
constexpr uint8_t kNdplVersion = 1;
inline uint64_t safe_tensor_element_bytes(const uint64_t* shape, uint32_t rank,
uint64_t bytes_per_element) {
if (bytes_per_element == 0 || rank == 0)
return 0;
uint64_t count = 1;
for (uint32_t d = 0; d < rank && d < 8; ++d) {
if (shape[d] == 0)
return 0;
if (count > std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max() / shape[d])
return 0; // overflow
count *= shape[d];
}
if (count > std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max() / bytes_per_element)
return 0; // overflow
return count * bytes_per_element;
}
inline void ndpl_append_bytes(std::vector<uint8_t>& out, const void* data, size_t size) {
const auto* bytes = static_cast<const uint8_t*>(data);
out.insert(out.end(), bytes, bytes + size);
}
inline bool ndpl_append_string(std::vector<uint8_t>& out, const std::string& value) {
if (value.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint16_t>::max())
return false;
const uint16_t length = static_cast<uint16_t>(value.size());
ndpl_append_bytes(out, &length, sizeof(length));
ndpl_append_bytes(out, value.data(), value.size());
return true;
}
inline bool ndpl_read_string(const std::vector<uint8_t>& data, size_t& offset, std::string& out) {
uint16_t length = 0;
if (sizeof(length) > data.size() || offset > data.size() - sizeof(length))
return false;
std::memcpy(&length, data.data() + offset, sizeof(length));
offset += sizeof(length);
if (length > data.size() || offset > data.size() - length)
return false;
out.assign(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(data.data() + offset), length);
offset += length;
return true;
}
inline std::string primitive_type_to_dtype_string(nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType type) {
switch (type) {
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat32:
return "float32";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat64:
return "float64";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt8:
return "int8";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt16:
return "int16";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt32:
return "int32";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt64:
return "int64";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned8:
return "uint8";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned16:
return "uint16";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned32:
return "uint32";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned64:
return "uint64";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex64:
return "complex64";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex128:
return "complex128";
case nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat16:
return "float16";
default:
return "unknown";
}
}
inline nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType dtype_string_to_primitive_type(const std::string& dtype) {
if (dtype == "float32")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat32;
if (dtype == "float64")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat64;
if (dtype == "int8")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt8;
if (dtype == "int16")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt16;
if (dtype == "int32")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt32;
if (dtype == "int64")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kInt64;
if (dtype == "uint8")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned8;
if (dtype == "uint16")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned16;
if (dtype == "uint32")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned32;
if (dtype == "uint64")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kUnsigned64;
if (dtype == "complex64")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex64;
if (dtype == "complex128")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kComplex128;
if (dtype == "float16")
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kFloat16;
return nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom;
}
inline NativeTensorMetadata tensor_metadata_from_tensor(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& tensor) {
NativeTensorMetadata metadata;
for (uint32_t d = 0; d < tensor.rank(); ++d) {
metadata.shape.push_back(tensor.shape().dimension(d));
metadata.strides.push_back(tensor.stride(d));
}
metadata.dtype = primitive_type_to_dtype_string(tensor.element_type());
metadata.storage_type = tensor.storage_type();
metadata.bytes_per_element = tensor.bytes_per_element();
return metadata;
}
inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Shape> shape_from_metadata(
const NativeTensorMetadata& metadata) {
if (metadata.shape.size() > nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::array<int32_t, nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dims = {};
for (size_t d = 0; d < metadata.shape.size(); ++d) {
if (metadata.shape[d] < 0 ||
metadata.shape[d] > static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max())) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
dims[d] = static_cast<int32_t>(metadata.shape[d]);
}
return nvidia::gxf::Shape(dims, static_cast<uint32_t>(metadata.shape.size()));
}
inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t> strides_from_metadata(
const NativeTensorMetadata& metadata) {
if (!metadata.strides.empty() && metadata.strides.size() != metadata.shape.size()) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (metadata.strides.size() > nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t strides = {};
for (size_t d = 0; d < metadata.strides.size(); ++d) {
if (metadata.strides[d] < 0) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
strides[d] = static_cast<uint64_t>(metadata.strides[d]);
}
return strides;
}
} // namespace detail
template <typename EndpointT>
class HoloEntitySerializerBase : public nvidia::gxf::PubSubEntitySerializer {
public:
// Bring base class overload (move semantics) into scope
using PubSubEntitySerializer::deserialize;
// --- Wire format types (public for testing) ---
struct SerializationHeader {
uint32_t magic = 0x484F4C4F; // "HOLO"
uint32_t version = 1;
uint32_t num_components = 0;
uint32_t flags = 0;
uint64_t total_size = 0;
};
enum class ComponentType : uint32_t {
kUnknown = 0,
kTensor = 1,
kTimestamp = 2,
kMessage = 3,
kMetadataDictionary = 4,
kMessageLabel = 5,
};
struct ComponentHeader {
uint32_t type_id = 0;
uint32_t name_length = 0;
uint32_t data_size = 0;
uint32_t flags = 0;
};
static constexpr uint32_t kFlagIsGpuTensor = 0x01;
struct TensorMetadata {
uint32_t rank = 0;
uint32_t element_type = 0;
uint32_t storage_type = 0;
uint64_t bytes_per_element = 0;
uint64_t total_bytes = 0;
uint64_t shape[8] = {0};
uint64_t strides[8] = {0};
};
~HoloEntitySerializerBase() override = default;
HoloEntitySerializerBase(const HoloEntitySerializerBase&) = delete;
HoloEntitySerializerBase& operator=(const HoloEntitySerializerBase&) = delete;
// --- PubSubEntitySerializer interface ---
nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> serialize(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator =
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>()) override;
nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> serialize_into(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, uint8_t* buffer, size_t buffer_size,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator =
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>()) override;
nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> deserialize(
const std::vector<uint8_t>& data, gxf_context_t context,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) override;
size_t estimate_size(nvidia::gxf::Entity entity) override;
bool supports_gpu_tensors() const override { return true; }
bool supports_zero_copy() const override { return false; }
bool supports_direct_buffer_serialization() const override { return true; }
bool supports_native_descriptors() const override { return native_adapter_ != nullptr; }
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> export_native_descriptor(
gxf_uid_t entity_uid, gxf_context_t context,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator,
nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& out_payload,
const std::string& protocol_name = "") override;
nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> import_native_descriptor(
const nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& payload, gxf_context_t context,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) override;
const char* name() const override { return serializer_name_.c_str(); }
// --- Configuration ---
void set_native_buffer_adapter(std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter) {
native_adapter_ = std::move(adapter);
}
void set_cuda_stream(cudaStream_t stream) { cuda_stream_ = stream; }
cudaStream_t cuda_stream() const { return cuda_stream_; }
protected:
explicit HoloEntitySerializerBase(std::string serializer_name, cudaStream_t cuda_stream = nullptr)
: serializer_name_(std::move(serializer_name)), cuda_stream_(cuda_stream) {}
std::string serializer_name_;
private:
// --- Bounds constants ---
static constexpr size_t kMaxComponentNameLength = kMaxComponentNameSize;
static constexpr size_t kMaxComponentDataSize = 1024 * 1024 * 1024;
static constexpr size_t kMaxTensorBytes = 1024 * 1024 * 1024;
static constexpr size_t kMaxMetadataItems = 10000;
static constexpr size_t kMaxMessageLabelPaths = 10000;
static constexpr size_t kMaxOperatorsPerPath = 10000;
// --- Type conversion helpers ---
static uint32_t primitive_type_to_uint(nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType type) {
return static_cast<uint32_t>(type);
}
static nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType uint_to_primitive_type(uint32_t value) {
return static_cast<nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType>(value);
}
static uint32_t storage_type_to_uint(nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType type) {
return static_cast<uint32_t>(type);
}
static nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType uint_to_storage_type(uint32_t value) {
return static_cast<nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType>(value);
}
// --- String serialization (ContiguousDataHeader format, compatible across backends) ---
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize_string(const std::string& data,
EndpointT* endpoint) {
ContiguousDataHeader header;
header.size = data.size();
header.bytes_per_element = header.size > 0 ? sizeof(data[0]) : 1;
auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type(&header);
if (!size)
return forward_error(size);
if (header.size > 0) {
auto size2 = endpoint->write(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
if (!size2)
return forward_error(size2);
return size.value() + size2.value();
}
return size.value();
}
static expected<std::string, RuntimeError> deserialize_string(EndpointT* endpoint) {
ContiguousDataHeader header;
auto header_size = endpoint->read_trivial_type(&header);
if (!header_size)
return forward_error(header_size);
std::string data;
if (header.size > 0) {
data.resize(header.size);
auto result = endpoint->read(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
if (!result)
return forward_error(result);
}
return data;
}
// --- Ensure type IDs are cached ---
bool ensure_type_ids(gxf_context_t context) {
std::call_once(detail::cached_tid_init_flag(),
[&]() { detail::initialize_cached_type_ids(context, serializer_name_); });
return detail::cached_tids().initialized;
}
// --- Core implementation methods ---
nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> serialize_to_endpoint(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, EndpointT& endpoint,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator);
nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> serialize_non_gpu_sideband(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity);
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> deserialize_non_gpu_sideband(
const uint8_t* data, size_t size, nvidia::gxf::Entity& entity,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator =
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>());
nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> stage_tensor_to_host(const void* gpu_ptr,
size_t size);
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> stage_host_to_device(void* gpu_ptr, const void* host_ptr,
size_t size);
// --- Member data ---
cudaStream_t cuda_stream_ = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> native_adapter_;
std::atomic<uint32_t> sequence_counter_{0};
};
// ===========================================================================
// Template method implementations
// ===========================================================================
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) {
std::vector<uint8_t> buffer;
buffer.reserve(4096);
EndpointT endpoint(&buffer);
auto result = serialize_to_endpoint(entity, endpoint, allocator);
if (!result)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(result);
SerializationHeader header;
std::memcpy(&header, buffer.data(), sizeof(header));
header.total_size = buffer.size();
std::memcpy(buffer.data(), &header, sizeof(header));
return buffer;
}
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize_into(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, uint8_t* buffer, size_t buffer_size,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) {
EndpointT endpoint(buffer, buffer_size);
auto result = serialize_to_endpoint(entity, endpoint, allocator);
if (!result)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(result);
size_t total_bytes = result.value();
SerializationHeader header;
std::memcpy(&header, buffer, sizeof(header));
header.total_size = total_bytes;
std::memcpy(buffer, &header, sizeof(header));
return total_bytes;
}
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize_to_endpoint(
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity, EndpointT& endpoint,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) {
(void)allocator;
if (!ensure_type_ids(entity.context())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to initialize type IDs [{}]",
serializer_name_,
GxfResultStr(detail::cached_tids().init_result));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids();
auto maybe_components = entity.findAll();
if (!maybe_components) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to get entity components [{}]",
serializer_name_,
GxfResultStr(maybe_components.error()));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
const auto& components = maybe_components.value();
// First pass: count components and check for GPU tensors
uint32_t num_components = 0;
bool has_gpu_tensors = false;
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) {
const auto& mc = components[i];
if (!mc)
continue;
const auto& component = mc.value();
const gxf_tid_t tid = component.tid();
if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid) ||
detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid) ||
detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) {
num_components++;
if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) {
auto th =
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid());
if (th && th.value()->storage_type() == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice) {
has_gpu_tensors = true;
}
}
}
}
// Write header
SerializationHeader header;
header.num_components = num_components;
header.flags = has_gpu_tensors ? 0x01 : 0;
header.total_size = 0;
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&header), "failed to write header");
// Second pass: serialize components
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) {
const auto& mc = components[i];
if (!mc)
continue;
const auto& component = mc.value();
const gxf_tid_t tid = component.tid();
// --- Timestamp ---
if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid)) {
auto ts_handle =
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid());
if (!ts_handle)
continue;
auto timestamp = ts_handle.value();
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTimestamp);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name());
ch.data_size = sizeof(int64_t) * 2;
ch.flags = 0;
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write Timestamp header");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length),
"failed to write Timestamp name");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(×tamp->acqtime),
"failed to write Timestamp acqtime");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(×tamp->pubtime),
"failed to write Timestamp pubtime");
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) {
// --- Tensor ---
auto tensor_handle =
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid());
if (!tensor_handle)
continue;
auto tensor = tensor_handle.value();
const size_t tensor_size = tensor->size();
const void* tensor_ptr = tensor->pointer();
const auto st = tensor->storage_type();
bool is_gpu = (st == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice);
if (st == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) {
cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_);
}
std::vector<uint8_t> staged_data;
const void* data_ptr = tensor_ptr;
if (is_gpu) {
auto staged = stage_tensor_to_host(tensor_ptr, tensor_size);
if (!staged) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to stage GPU tensor", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
staged_data = std::move(staged.value());
data_ptr = staged_data.data();
}
TensorMetadata meta;
meta.rank = tensor->rank();
meta.element_type = primitive_type_to_uint(tensor->element_type());
meta.storage_type = storage_type_to_uint(st);
meta.bytes_per_element = tensor->bytes_per_element();
meta.total_bytes = tensor_size;
auto shape = tensor->shape();
for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) {
meta.shape[d] = shape.dimension(d);
meta.strides[d] = tensor->stride(d);
}
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTensor);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name());
ch.data_size = sizeof(TensorMetadata) + tensor_size;
ch.flags = is_gpu ? kFlagIsGpuTensor : 0;
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write Tensor header");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length),
"failed to write Tensor name");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&meta), "failed to write TensorMetadata");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(data_ptr, tensor_size), "failed to write tensor data");
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid)) {
// --- Message ---
auto msg_handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<Message>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid());
if (!msg_handle)
continue;
const auto& message = *msg_handle.value();
auto encoded = encode_message_payload(message);
if (!encoded) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: encode_message_payload failed", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::vector<uint8_t> msg_buffer;
EndpointT msg_endpoint(&msg_buffer);
auto ns = serialize_string(encoded.value().codec_name, &msg_endpoint);
if (!ns) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: failed to serialize codec name", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
msg_endpoint.write(encoded.value().payload.data(), encoded.value().payload.size());
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessage);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name());
ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(msg_buffer.size());
ch.flags = 0;
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write Message header");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length),
"failed to write Message name");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(msg_buffer.data(), msg_buffer.size()),
"failed to write Message data");
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid)) {
// --- MetadataDictionary ---
auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid());
if (!mh)
continue;
auto meta_result = encode_metadata_dictionary_payload(*mh.value());
if (!meta_result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: encode_metadata_dictionary_payload failed",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto& meta_buffer = meta_result.value();
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name());
ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(meta_buffer.size());
ch.flags = 0;
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch),
"failed to write MetadataDictionary header");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length),
"failed to write MetadataDictionary name");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(meta_buffer.data(), meta_buffer.size()),
"failed to write MetadataDictionary data");
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) {
// --- MessageLabel ---
auto lh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MessageLabel>::Create(entity.context(), component.cid());
if (!lh)
continue;
auto label_result = encode_message_label_payload(*lh.value());
if (!label_result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::serialize: encode_message_label_payload failed", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto& label_buffer = label_result.value();
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessageLabel);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(component.name());
ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(label_buffer.size());
ch.flags = 0;
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to write MessageLabel header");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(component.name(), ch.name_length),
"failed to write MessageLabel name");
HOLO_CHECK_WRITE(endpoint.write(label_buffer.data(), label_buffer.size()),
"failed to write MessageLabel data");
}
}
size_t total_bytes = endpoint.bytes_written();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("{}::serialize: serialized {} components, {} bytes",
serializer_name_,
num_components,
total_bytes);
return total_bytes;
}
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::deserialize(
const std::vector<uint8_t>& data, gxf_context_t context,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) {
if (data.size() < sizeof(SerializationHeader)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: data too small for header", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
EndpointT endpoint(&data);
SerializationHeader header;
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&header), "failed to read header");
if (header.magic != 0x484F4C4F) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: invalid magic number", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (header.version != 1) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: unsupported version {}", serializer_name_, header.version);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto maybe_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::New(context);
if (!maybe_entity) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to create entity [{}]",
serializer_name_,
GxfResultStr(maybe_entity.error()));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity = maybe_entity.value();
auto& registry = CodecRegistry::get_instance();
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < header.num_components; ++i) {
ComponentHeader ch;
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ch), "failed to read component header");
if (ch.name_length > kMaxComponentNameLength) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::deserialize: name_length {} exceeds max", serializer_name_, ch.name_length);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (ch.data_size > kMaxComponentDataSize) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::deserialize: data_size {} exceeds max", serializer_name_, ch.data_size);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
const size_t remaining = endpoint.bytes_remaining();
if (ch.name_length > remaining || ch.data_size > remaining - ch.name_length) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::deserialize: insufficient data for component {}", serializer_name_, i);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::string comp_name(ch.name_length, '\0');
if (ch.name_length > 0) {
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(comp_name.data(), ch.name_length),
"failed to read component name");
}
ComponentType type = static_cast<ComponentType>(ch.type_id);
switch (type) {
case ComponentType::kTimestamp: {
auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>(comp_name.c_str());
if (!mt) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add Timestamp", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto ts = mt.value();
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->acqtime), "Timestamp acqtime");
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->pubtime), "Timestamp pubtime");
break;
}
case ComponentType::kTensor: {
TensorMetadata meta;
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&meta), "failed to read TensorMetadata");
if (meta.total_bytes > kMaxTensorBytes || meta.rank > 8) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: invalid tensor metadata", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
{
const uint64_t min_bytes =
detail::safe_tensor_element_bytes(meta.shape, meta.rank, meta.bytes_per_element);
if (min_bytes == 0 || meta.total_bytes < min_bytes) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::deserialize: tensor shape/bytes_per_element inconsistent with total_bytes "
"(min_bytes={}, total_bytes={})",
serializer_name_,
min_bytes,
meta.total_bytes);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
}
auto original_storage = uint_to_storage_type(meta.storage_type);
bool needs_h2d = (ch.flags & kFlagIsGpuTensor) != 0;
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType target_storage;
if (needs_h2d) {
target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice;
} else if (original_storage == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) {
target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged;
} else if (original_storage == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kSystem) {
target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kSystem;
} else {
target_storage = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost;
}
std::array<int32_t, nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dims = {};
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t strides = {};
for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) {
dims[d] = static_cast<int32_t>(meta.shape[d]);
strides[d] = meta.strides[d];
}
nvidia::gxf::Shape shape(dims, meta.rank);
auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(comp_name.c_str());
if (!mt) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add Tensor", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto tensor = mt.value();
auto reshape_result = tensor->reshapeCustom(shape,
uint_to_primitive_type(meta.element_type),
meta.bytes_per_element,
strides,
target_storage,
allocator);
if (!reshape_result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: reshapeCustom failed [{}]",
serializer_name_,
GxfResultStr(reshape_result.error()));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (meta.total_bytes > tensor->size()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: total_bytes ({}) exceeds allocated tensor size ({})",
serializer_name_,
meta.total_bytes,
tensor->size());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
void* dest_ptr = tensor->pointer();
if (needs_h2d) {
std::vector<uint8_t> temp(meta.total_bytes);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(temp.data(), meta.total_bytes),
"failed to read tensor data");
auto sr = stage_host_to_device(dest_ptr, temp.data(), meta.total_bytes);
if (!sr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: H2D staging failed", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
} else {
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(dest_ptr, meta.total_bytes), "failed to read tensor data");
if (target_storage == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) {
cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_);
}
}
break;
}
case ComponentType::kMessage: {
std::vector<uint8_t> msg_data(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(msg_data.data(), ch.data_size),
"failed to read Message data");
const std::vector<uint8_t>* msg_ptr = &msg_data;
EndpointT msg_ep(msg_ptr);
auto maybe_cn = deserialize_string(&msg_ep);
if (!maybe_cn) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to read Message codec name",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto dfunc = registry.get_deserializer(maybe_cn.value());
auto maybe_msg = dfunc(&msg_ep);
if (!maybe_msg) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to deserialize Message payload",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto mm = entity.add<Message>(comp_name.c_str());
if (!mm) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add Message", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
*mm.value() = maybe_msg.value();
break;
}
case ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary: {
std::vector<uint8_t> md(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(md.data(), ch.data_size),
"failed to read MetadataDictionary data");
auto mr = decode_metadata_dictionary_payload(md);
if (!mr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: decode_metadata_dictionary_payload failed",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto mm = entity.add<MetadataDictionary>(comp_name.c_str());
if (!mm) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add MetadataDictionary", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
*mm.value() = std::move(mr.value());
break;
}
case ComponentType::kMessageLabel: {
std::vector<uint8_t> ld(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(ld.data(), ch.data_size), "failed to read MessageLabel data");
auto lr = decode_message_label_payload(ld);
if (!lr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: decode_message_label_payload failed",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
auto ml = entity.add<MessageLabel>(comp_name.c_str());
if (!ml) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize: failed to add MessageLabel", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
*ml.value() = std::move(lr.value());
break;
}
default: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"{}::deserialize: skipping unknown component type {}", serializer_name_, ch.type_id);
std::vector<uint8_t> skip(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(skip.data(), ch.data_size), "failed to skip unknown data");
break;
}
}
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"{}::deserialize: deserialized {} components", serializer_name_, header.num_components);
return entity;
}
template <typename EndpointT>
size_t HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::estimate_size(nvidia::gxf::Entity entity) {
if (!ensure_type_ids(entity.context()))
return 0;
const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids();
size_t estimate = sizeof(SerializationHeader);
auto mc = entity.findAll();
if (!mc)
return estimate;
const auto& components = mc.value();
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) {
const auto& m = components[i];
if (!m)
continue;
const auto& c = m.value();
const gxf_tid_t tid = c.tid();
if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid)) {
estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + sizeof(int64_t) * 2;
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) {
auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), c.cid());
if (th) {
estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + sizeof(TensorMetadata) + th.value()->size();
}
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid)) {
estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + 4096;
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid)) {
auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary>::Create(entity.context(), c.cid());
if (mh)
estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + mh.value()->size() * 1024;
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) {
estimate += sizeof(ComponentHeader) + 64 + 4096;
}
}
return estimate + (estimate / 10);
}
// --- GPU staging ---
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>>
HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::stage_tensor_to_host(const void* gpu_ptr, size_t size) {
std::vector<uint8_t> buf(size);
cudaError_t err =
cudaMemcpyAsync(buf.data(), gpu_ptr, size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost, cuda_stream_);
if (err != cudaSuccess) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: cudaMemcpyAsync D2H failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
err = cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_);
if (err != cudaSuccess) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: cudaStreamSynchronize failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
return buf;
}
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::stage_host_to_device(
void* gpu_ptr, const void* host_ptr, size_t size) {
cudaError_t err = cudaMemcpyAsync(gpu_ptr, host_ptr, size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice, cuda_stream_);
if (err != cudaSuccess) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: cudaMemcpyAsync H2D failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
err = cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_);
if (err != cudaSuccess) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}: cudaStreamSynchronize failed: {}", serializer_name_, cudaGetErrorString(err));
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>();
}
// --- Native descriptor export/import ---
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::export_native_descriptor(
gxf_uid_t entity_uid, gxf_context_t context,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator,
nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& out_payload, const std::string& protocol_name) {
(void)allocator;
if (!native_adapter_ || !native_adapter_->is_initialized()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: adapter not initialized", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED);
}
const std::string selected_protocol =
protocol_name.empty() ? native_adapter_->default_protocol_name() : protocol_name;
if (!native_adapter_->supports_protocol(selected_protocol)) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED);
}
if (!ensure_type_ids(context)) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids();
auto maybe_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::Shared(context, entity_uid);
if (!maybe_entity)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_entity);
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity = maybe_entity.value();
auto maybe_components = entity.findAll();
if (!maybe_components)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
const auto& components = maybe_components.value();
struct NativeTensorInfo {
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> tensor;
std::string name;
};
std::vector<NativeTensorInfo> native_tensors;
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) {
const auto& mc = components[i];
if (!mc)
continue;
const auto& comp = mc.value();
if (detail::tid_equals(comp.tid(), tids.tensor_tid)) {
auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context, comp.cid());
if (th && native_adapter_->can_export_tensor(*th.value())) {
native_tensors.push_back({th.value(), comp.name()});
}
}
}
if (native_tensors.empty()) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED);
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
"{}::export_native_descriptor: exporting {} native tensor(s) with protocol '{}'",
serializer_name_,
native_tensors.size(),
selected_protocol);
auto maybe_sideband = serialize_non_gpu_sideband(entity);
if (!maybe_sideband)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_sideband);
auto& sideband_bytes = maybe_sideband.value();
if (native_tensors.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint16_t>::max()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: too many native tensors ({})",
serializer_name_,
native_tensors.size());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (sideband_bytes.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint32_t>::max()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: sideband too large ({} bytes)",
serializer_name_,
sideband_bytes.size());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::vector<uint8_t> payload_bytes;
payload_bytes.reserve(1024 + sideband_bytes.size());
uint16_t num_gpu_tensors = static_cast<uint16_t>(native_tensors.size());
uint32_t sideband_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(sideband_bytes.size());
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &detail::kNdplMagic, sizeof(detail::kNdplMagic));
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &detail::kNdplVersion, sizeof(detail::kNdplVersion));
if (!detail::ndpl_append_string(payload_bytes, selected_protocol)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: protocol name too long", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &num_gpu_tensors, sizeof(num_gpu_tensors));
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &sideband_size, sizeof(sideband_size));
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, sideband_bytes.data(), sideband_bytes.size());
for (auto& ni : native_tensors) {
uint32_t seq = sequence_counter_.fetch_add(1);
void* raw_ptr = static_cast<void*>(ni.tensor->pointer());
auto entity_holder = std::shared_ptr<void>(raw_ptr, [entity_copy = entity](void*) mutable {});
auto maybe_desc =
native_adapter_->export_tensor(raw_ptr,
entity_holder,
detail::tensor_metadata_from_tensor(*ni.tensor),
selected_protocol,
seq);
if (!maybe_desc) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::export_native_descriptor: failed to export tensor '{}'", serializer_name_, ni.name);
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_desc);
}
auto& desc = maybe_desc.value();
if (desc.size() > std::numeric_limits<uint32_t>::max()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::export_native_descriptor: descriptor too large for tensor '{}'",
serializer_name_,
ni.name);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
uint32_t desc_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(desc.size());
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, &desc_size, sizeof(desc_size));
detail::ndpl_append_bytes(payload_bytes, desc.data(), desc.size());
if (!detail::ndpl_append_string(payload_bytes, ni.name)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::export_native_descriptor: tensor name too long '{}'", serializer_name_, ni.name);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
}
out_payload.descriptor_bytes = std::move(payload_bytes);
out_payload.source_entity_uid = entity_uid;
out_payload.descriptor_format_version = native_adapter_->descriptor_format_version();
out_payload.protocol_name = selected_protocol;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
"{}::export_native_descriptor: emitted native descriptor payload (protocol='{}', "
"tensor_count={}, sideband_bytes={})",
serializer_name_,
selected_protocol,
native_tensors.size(),
sideband_bytes.size());
return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>();
}
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>
HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::import_native_descriptor(
const nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload& payload, gxf_context_t context,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) {
if (!native_adapter_ || !native_adapter_->is_initialized()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: adapter not initialized", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED);
}
const auto& data = payload.descriptor_bytes;
size_t offset = 0;
auto read_field = [&data, &offset](void* dest, size_t sz) -> bool {
if (offset + sz > data.size())
return false;
std::memcpy(dest, data.data() + offset, sz);
offset += sz;
return true;
};
uint32_t magic = 0;
uint8_t version = 0;
std::string ndpl_protocol;
uint16_t num_gpu_tensors = 0;
uint32_t sideband_size = 0;
if (!read_field(&magic, sizeof(magic)) || magic != detail::kNdplMagic) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: invalid NDPL magic", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (!read_field(&version, sizeof(version)) || version != detail::kNdplVersion) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: unsupported NDPL version", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (!detail::ndpl_read_string(data, offset, ndpl_protocol) || ndpl_protocol.empty()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: missing protocol name", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (!read_field(&num_gpu_tensors, sizeof(num_gpu_tensors)) ||
!read_field(&sideband_size, sizeof(sideband_size))) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (offset + sideband_size > data.size()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: truncated sideband", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (payload.protocol_name.empty() || payload.protocol_name != ndpl_protocol) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: protocol mismatch ('{}' vs NDPL '{}')",
serializer_name_,
payload.protocol_name,
ndpl_protocol);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
if (!native_adapter_->supports_protocol(payload.protocol_name)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: unsupported protocol '{}'",
serializer_name_,
payload.protocol_name);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_NOT_IMPLEMENTED);
}
const uint8_t* sideband_data = data.data() + offset;
offset += sideband_size;
auto maybe_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::New(context);
if (!maybe_entity)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
nvidia::gxf::Entity entity = maybe_entity.value();
if (sideband_size > 0) {
auto result = deserialize_non_gpu_sideband(sideband_data, sideband_size, entity, allocator);
if (!result)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(result);
}
for (uint16_t t = 0; t < num_gpu_tensors; ++t) {
uint32_t desc_size = 0;
if (!read_field(&desc_size, sizeof(desc_size)) || offset + desc_size > data.size()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: truncated descriptor", serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::vector<uint8_t> desc_bytes(data.data() + offset, data.data() + offset + desc_size);
offset += desc_size;
uint16_t name_len = 0;
if (!read_field(&name_len, sizeof(name_len)) || offset + name_len > data.size()) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::string tensor_name(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(data.data() + offset), name_len);
offset += name_len;
auto maybe_imported = native_adapter_->import_tensor_generic(desc_bytes, payload.protocol_name);
if (!maybe_imported) {
if (maybe_imported.error() != GXF_PUBSUB_DESCRIPTOR_EXPIRED) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: failed to import tensor '{}'",
serializer_name_,
tensor_name);
}
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(maybe_imported);
}
auto imported = std::make_shared<ImportedNativeTensor>(std::move(maybe_imported.value()));
auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(tensor_name.c_str());
if (!mt)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto tensor = mt.value();
auto ms = detail::shape_from_metadata(imported->metadata);
if (!ms)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(ms);
const auto mst = imported->metadata.strides.empty()
? nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t>(
nvidia::gxf::ComputeTrivialStrides(
ms.value(), imported->metadata.bytes_per_element))
: detail::strides_from_metadata(imported->metadata);
if (!mst)
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(mst);
auto wr = tensor->wrapMemory(
ms.value(),
detail::dtype_string_to_primitive_type(imported->metadata.dtype),
imported->metadata.bytes_per_element,
mst,
imported->metadata.storage_type,
imported->data(),
[imported](void*) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> { return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>(); });
if (!wr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::import_native_descriptor: wrapMemory failed for '{}'",
serializer_name_,
tensor_name);
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(wr);
}
}
return entity;
}
// --- Non-GPU sideband serialization ---
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>>
HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::serialize_non_gpu_sideband(nvidia::gxf::Entity entity) {
if (!ensure_type_ids(entity.context())) {
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
const auto& tids = detail::cached_tids();
std::vector<uint8_t> buffer;
buffer.reserve(1024);
EndpointT endpoint(&buffer);
auto mc = entity.findAll();
if (!mc)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
const auto& components = mc.value();
// Count non-GPU components
uint32_t count = 0;
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) {
const auto& m = components[i];
if (!m)
continue;
const gxf_tid_t tid = m.value().tid();
if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid) || detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid) ||
detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid) ||
detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) {
count++;
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) {
auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), m.value().cid());
if (th && th.value()->storage_type() != nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice) {
count++;
}
}
}
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&count);
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); ++i) {
const auto& m = components[i];
if (!m)
continue;
const auto& comp = m.value();
const gxf_tid_t tid = comp.tid();
if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.timestamp_tid)) {
auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid());
if (!th)
continue;
auto ts = th.value();
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTimestamp);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name());
ch.data_size = sizeof(int64_t) * 2;
ch.flags = 0;
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch);
endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length);
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ts->acqtime);
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ts->pubtime);
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_tid)) {
auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<Message>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid());
if (!mh)
continue;
auto encoded = encode_message_payload(*mh.value());
if (!encoded)
continue;
std::vector<uint8_t> msg_buf;
EndpointT msg_ep(&msg_buf);
serialize_string(encoded.value().codec_name, &msg_ep);
msg_ep.write(encoded.value().payload.data(), encoded.value().payload.size());
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessage);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name());
ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(msg_buf.size());
ch.flags = 0;
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch);
endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length);
endpoint.write(msg_buf.data(), msg_buf.size());
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.metadata_tid)) {
auto mh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid());
if (!mh)
continue;
auto mr = encode_metadata_dictionary_payload(*mh.value());
if (!mr)
continue;
auto& meta_buf = mr.value();
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name());
ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(meta_buf.size());
ch.flags = 0;
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch);
endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length);
endpoint.write(meta_buf.data(), meta_buf.size());
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.message_label_tid)) {
auto lh = nvidia::gxf::Handle<MessageLabel>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid());
if (!lh)
continue;
auto lr = encode_message_label_payload(*lh.value());
if (!lr)
continue;
auto& label_buf = lr.value();
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kMessageLabel);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name());
ch.data_size = static_cast<uint32_t>(label_buf.size());
ch.flags = 0;
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch);
endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length);
endpoint.write(label_buf.data(), label_buf.size());
} else if (detail::tid_equals(tid, tids.tensor_tid)) {
auto th = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(entity.context(), comp.cid());
if (!th)
continue;
auto tensor = th.value();
if (tensor->storage_type() == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice)
continue;
const size_t tsz = tensor->size();
if (tensor->storage_type() == nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kCudaManaged) {
cudaStreamSynchronize(cuda_stream_);
}
TensorMetadata meta;
meta.rank = tensor->rank();
meta.element_type = primitive_type_to_uint(tensor->element_type());
meta.storage_type = storage_type_to_uint(tensor->storage_type());
meta.bytes_per_element = tensor->bytes_per_element();
meta.total_bytes = tsz;
auto shape = tensor->shape();
for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) {
meta.shape[d] = shape.dimension(d);
}
ComponentHeader ch;
ch.type_id = static_cast<uint32_t>(ComponentType::kTensor);
ch.name_length = std::strlen(comp.name());
ch.data_size = sizeof(TensorMetadata) + tsz;
ch.flags = 0;
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&ch);
endpoint.write(comp.name(), ch.name_length);
endpoint.write_trivial_type(&meta);
endpoint.write(tensor->pointer(), tsz);
}
}
return buffer;
}
template <typename EndpointT>
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> HoloEntitySerializerBase<EndpointT>::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband(
const uint8_t* data, size_t size, nvidia::gxf::Entity& entity,
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> allocator) {
const std::vector<uint8_t> data_vec(data, data + size);
EndpointT endpoint(&data_vec);
uint32_t count = 0;
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&count), "sideband: failed to read component count");
auto& registry = CodecRegistry::get_instance();
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < count; ++i) {
ComponentHeader ch;
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ch), "sideband: failed to read header");
std::string cn(ch.name_length, '\0');
if (ch.name_length > 0) {
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(cn.data(), ch.name_length), "sideband: failed to read name");
}
ComponentType type = static_cast<ComponentType>(ch.type_id);
switch (type) {
case ComponentType::kTimestamp: {
auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Timestamp>(cn.c_str());
if (!mt)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto ts = mt.value();
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->acqtime), "sideband: ts acqtime");
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&ts->pubtime), "sideband: ts pubtime");
break;
}
case ComponentType::kMessage: {
std::vector<uint8_t> msg_data(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(msg_data.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: msg data");
const std::vector<uint8_t>* mp = &msg_data;
EndpointT msg_ep(mp);
auto mcn = deserialize_string(&msg_ep);
if (!mcn)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto df = registry.get_deserializer(mcn.value());
auto mm = df(&msg_ep);
if (!mm)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto me = entity.add<Message>(cn.c_str());
if (!me)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
*me.value() = mm.value();
break;
}
case ComponentType::kMetadataDictionary: {
std::vector<uint8_t> md(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(md.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: meta data");
auto mr = decode_metadata_dictionary_payload(md);
if (!mr)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto me = entity.add<MetadataDictionary>(cn.c_str());
if (!me)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
*me.value() = std::move(mr.value());
break;
}
case ComponentType::kMessageLabel: {
std::vector<uint8_t> ld(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(ld.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: label data");
auto lr = decode_message_label_payload(ld);
if (!lr)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto me = entity.add<MessageLabel>(cn.c_str());
if (!me)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
*me.value() = std::move(lr.value());
break;
}
case ComponentType::kTensor: {
TensorMetadata meta;
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read_trivial_type(&meta), "sideband: TensorMetadata");
if (meta.total_bytes > kMaxTensorBytes || meta.rank > 8) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: invalid tensor metadata",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
{
const uint64_t min_bytes =
detail::safe_tensor_element_bytes(meta.shape, meta.rank, meta.bytes_per_element);
if (min_bytes == 0 || meta.total_bytes < min_bytes) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: tensor shape/bytes_per_element inconsistent "
"with total_bytes (min_bytes={}, total_bytes={})",
serializer_name_,
min_bytes,
meta.total_bytes);
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
}
std::vector<uint8_t> td(meta.total_bytes);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(td.data(), meta.total_bytes), "sideband: tensor data");
std::array<int32_t, nvidia::gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dims = {};
for (uint32_t d = 0; d < meta.rank && d < 8; ++d) {
dims[d] = static_cast<int32_t>(meta.shape[d]);
}
nvidia::gxf::Shape shape(dims, meta.rank);
auto mt = entity.add<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(cn.c_str());
if (!mt)
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
auto tensor = mt.value();
auto rr =
tensor->reshapeCustom(shape,
uint_to_primitive_type(meta.element_type),
meta.bytes_per_element,
nvidia::gxf::ComputeTrivialStrides(shape, meta.bytes_per_element),
uint_to_storage_type(meta.storage_type),
allocator);
if (!rr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: reshapeCustom failed",
serializer_name_);
return nvidia::gxf::ForwardError(rr);
}
if (meta.total_bytes > tensor->size()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"{}::deserialize_non_gpu_sideband: total_bytes ({}) exceeds "
"allocated tensor size ({})",
serializer_name_,
meta.total_bytes,
tensor->size());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_PUBSUB_SERIALIZATION_FAILED);
}
std::memcpy(tensor->pointer(), td.data(), meta.total_bytes);
break;
}
default: {
std::vector<uint8_t> skip(ch.data_size);
HOLO_CHECK_READ(endpoint.read(skip.data(), ch.data_size), "sideband: skip unknown");
break;
}
}
}
return nvidia::gxf::Expected<void>();
}
} // namespace holoscan
#undef HOLO_CHECK_READ
#undef HOLO_CHECK_WRITE
#endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLO_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_BASE_HPP */