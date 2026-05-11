Program Listing for File holoscan_component_payloads.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_PAYLOADS_HPP #define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_PAYLOADS_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <holoscan/core/errors.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/expected.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/message.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/messagelabel.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/metadata.hpp> namespace holoscan { struct EncodedMessagePayload { std::string codec_name; std::vector<uint8_t> payload; }; expected<EncodedMessagePayload, RuntimeError> encode_message_payload(const Message& message); expected<Message, RuntimeError> decode_message_payload(const std::string& codec_name, const std::vector<uint8_t>& payload); expected<std::vector<uint8_t>, RuntimeError> encode_metadata_dictionary_payload( const MetadataDictionary& metadata); expected<MetadataDictionary, RuntimeError> decode_metadata_dictionary_payload( const std::vector<uint8_t>& payload); expected<std::vector<uint8_t>, RuntimeError> encode_message_label_payload( const MessageLabel& label); expected<MessageLabel, RuntimeError> decode_message_label_payload( const std::vector<uint8_t>& payload); } // namespace holoscan #endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_PAYLOADS_HPP */