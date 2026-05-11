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Program Listing for File holoscan_component_payloads.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_PAYLOADS_HPP
#define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_PAYLOADS_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <holoscan/core/errors.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/expected.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/message.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/messagelabel.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/metadata.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

struct EncodedMessagePayload {
  std::string codec_name;
  std::vector<uint8_t> payload;
};

expected<EncodedMessagePayload, RuntimeError> encode_message_payload(const Message& message);

expected<Message, RuntimeError> decode_message_payload(const std::string& codec_name,
                                                       const std::vector<uint8_t>& payload);

expected<std::vector<uint8_t>, RuntimeError> encode_metadata_dictionary_payload(
    const MetadataDictionary& metadata);

expected<MetadataDictionary, RuntimeError> decode_metadata_dictionary_payload(
    const std::vector<uint8_t>& payload);

expected<std::vector<uint8_t>, RuntimeError> encode_message_label_payload(
    const MessageLabel& label);

expected<MessageLabel, RuntimeError> decode_message_label_payload(
    const std::vector<uint8_t>& payload);

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_PAYLOADS_HPP */

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