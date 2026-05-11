Program Listing for File native_buffer_protocol.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp> namespace holoscan { struct NativeTensorMetadata { std::vector<int64_t> shape; std::vector<int64_t> strides; std::string dtype; nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type{nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice}; uint64_t bytes_per_element{0}; }; struct ImportedNativeTensor { NativeTensorMetadata metadata; std::shared_ptr<void> mapped_ptr; void* data() const { return mapped_ptr.get(); } }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_HPP */