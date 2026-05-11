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Program Listing for File native_buffer_protocol.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

struct NativeTensorMetadata {
  std::vector<int64_t> shape;
  std::vector<int64_t> strides;
  std::string dtype;
  nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type{nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kDevice};
  uint64_t bytes_per_element{0};
};

struct ImportedNativeTensor {
  NativeTensorMetadata metadata;
  std::shared_ptr<void> mapped_ptr;

  void* data() const { return mapped_ptr.get(); }
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_HPP */

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