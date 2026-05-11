Program Listing for File native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_ADAPTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_ADAPTER_HPP #include <chrono> #include <cstdint> #include <functional> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/core/expected.hpp> #include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp> #include <holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol.hpp> namespace holoscan { class NativeBufferProtocolAdapter { public: using PendingExportCountChangedCallback = std::function<void(size_t)>; virtual ~NativeBufferProtocolAdapter() = default; virtual bool is_initialized() const = 0; virtual const std::string& default_protocol_name() const = 0; virtual bool supports_protocol(const std::string& protocol_name) const = 0; virtual bool can_export_tensor(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& tensor) const = 0; virtual uint8_t descriptor_format_version() const = 0; virtual nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> export_tensor( void* device_ptr, const std::shared_ptr<void>& device_ptr_owner, const NativeTensorMetadata& tensor_info, const std::string& protocol_name, uint32_t sequence_num) = 0; virtual nvidia::gxf::Expected<ImportedNativeTensor> import_tensor_generic( const std::vector<uint8_t>& descriptor_bytes, const std::string& protocol_name, std::chrono::milliseconds timeout = std::chrono::milliseconds{0}) = 0; virtual size_t pending_export_count() const { return 0; } virtual void set_on_pending_export_count_changed(PendingExportCountChangedCallback callback) { (void)callback; } }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_ADAPTER_HPP */