Program Listing for File native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp

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include/holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_ADAPTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_ADAPTER_HPP
#include <chrono>
#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/core/expected.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp>
#include <holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
class NativeBufferProtocolAdapter {
public:
using PendingExportCountChangedCallback = std::function<void(size_t)>;
virtual ~NativeBufferProtocolAdapter() = default;
virtual bool is_initialized() const = 0;
virtual const std::string& default_protocol_name() const = 0;
virtual bool supports_protocol(const std::string& protocol_name) const = 0;
virtual bool can_export_tensor(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& tensor) const = 0;
virtual uint8_t descriptor_format_version() const = 0;
virtual nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<uint8_t>> export_tensor(
void* device_ptr, const std::shared_ptr<void>& device_ptr_owner,
const NativeTensorMetadata& tensor_info, const std::string& protocol_name,
uint32_t sequence_num) = 0;
virtual nvidia::gxf::Expected<ImportedNativeTensor> import_tensor_generic(
const std::vector<uint8_t>& descriptor_bytes, const std::string& protocol_name,
std::chrono::milliseconds timeout = std::chrono::milliseconds{0}) = 0;
virtual size_t pending_export_count() const { return 0; }
virtual void set_on_pending_export_count_changed(PendingExportCountChangedCallback callback) {
(void)callback;
}
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_COMMON_NATIVE_BUFFER_PROTOCOL_ADAPTER_HPP */