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Program Listing for File pubsub_context_utils.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_UTILS_HPP
#define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_UTILS_HPP

#include <string>

#include <gxf/pubsub/endpoint_info.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_context.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

std::string load_stable_host_id();

struct GpuDeviceInfo {
  int32_t device_id{0};
  std::string device_uuid;
  bool cuda_ipc_supported{false};
};

GpuDeviceInfo query_gpu_device_info();

nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy parse_native_buffer_policy(const std::string& policy_str);

nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability build_native_buffer_capability(
    const std::string& host_id, const std::string& gpu_device_uuid, bool cuda_ipc_supported,
    nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy);

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_UTILS_HPP */

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