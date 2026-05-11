Program Listing for File pubsub_context_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_UTILS_HPP #define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_UTILS_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/pubsub/endpoint_info.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_context.hpp> namespace holoscan { std::string load_stable_host_id(); struct GpuDeviceInfo { int32_t device_id{0}; std::string device_uuid; bool cuda_ipc_supported{false}; }; GpuDeviceInfo query_gpu_device_info(); nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy parse_native_buffer_policy(const std::string& policy_str); nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability build_native_buffer_capability( const std::string& host_id, const std::string& gpu_device_uuid, bool cuda_ipc_supported, nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy); } // namespace holoscan #endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_UTILS_HPP */