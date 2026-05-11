Program Listing for File sidecar_dispatch_queue.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_SIDECAR_DISPATCH_QUEUE_HPP #define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_SIDECAR_DISPATCH_QUEUE_HPP #include <condition_variable> #include <deque> #include <functional> #include <mutex> #include <thread> #include <vector> #include <gxf/pubsub/gid.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_transport.hpp> namespace holoscan { class SidecarDispatchQueue { public: using ReceiveCallback = nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ReceiveCallback; using CallbackProvider = std::function<ReceiveCallback()>; explicit SidecarDispatchQueue(CallbackProvider get_callback); ~SidecarDispatchQueue(); SidecarDispatchQueue(const SidecarDispatchQueue&) = delete; SidecarDispatchQueue& operator=(const SidecarDispatchQueue&) = delete; void start(); void stop(); void enqueue(nvidia::gxf::Gid publisher_gid, std::vector<uint8_t>&& payload, nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata metadata); private: void dispatch_loop(); struct Item { nvidia::gxf::Gid publisher_gid; std::vector<uint8_t> payload; nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata metadata; }; CallbackProvider get_callback_; std::mutex mutex_; std::condition_variable cv_; std::deque<Item> queue_; bool running_ = false; std::thread thread_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_SIDECAR_DISPATCH_QUEUE_HPP */