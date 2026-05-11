Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.2.0  Program Listing for File sidecar_dispatch_queue.hpp

Program Listing for File sidecar_dispatch_queue.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/pubsub/common/sidecar_dispatch_queue.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_SIDECAR_DISPATCH_QUEUE_HPP
#define PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_SIDECAR_DISPATCH_QUEUE_HPP

#include <condition_variable>
#include <deque>
#include <functional>
#include <mutex>
#include <thread>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/pubsub/gid.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_transport.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

class SidecarDispatchQueue {
 public:
  using ReceiveCallback = nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ReceiveCallback;

  using CallbackProvider = std::function<ReceiveCallback()>;

  explicit SidecarDispatchQueue(CallbackProvider get_callback);
  ~SidecarDispatchQueue();

  SidecarDispatchQueue(const SidecarDispatchQueue&) = delete;
  SidecarDispatchQueue& operator=(const SidecarDispatchQueue&) = delete;

  void start();

  void stop();

  void enqueue(nvidia::gxf::Gid publisher_gid, std::vector<uint8_t>&& payload,
               nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata metadata);

 private:
  void dispatch_loop();

  struct Item {
    nvidia::gxf::Gid publisher_gid;
    std::vector<uint8_t> payload;
    nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata metadata;
  };

  CallbackProvider get_callback_;
  std::mutex mutex_;
  std::condition_variable cv_;
  std::deque<Item> queue_;
  bool running_ = false;
  std::thread thread_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* PUBSUB_COMMON_INCLUDE_PUBSUB_SIDECAR_DISPATCH_QUEUE_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 11, 2026
content here