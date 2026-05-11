Program Listing for File fastdds_pubsub_network_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <holoscan/core/network_contexts/gxf/pubsub_context.hpp> namespace holoscan { class NativeBufferProtocolAdapter; // Forward declarations for DDS backend components class FastDdsPubSubContext; // Resource: DDS DomainParticipant + CUDA stream class FastDdsDiscovery; class FastDdsTransport; class FastDdsSerializer; class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter; class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext : public PubSubContext { public: HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext, PubSubContext) FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext() = default; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> native_buffer_adapter() const; protected: void setup_backend() override; private: Parameter<std::string> native_buffer_policy_; Parameter<int64_t> native_buffer_acquire_timeout_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> native_buffer_export_ttl_ms_; Parameter<bool> native_buffer_use_eager_acquire_; // DDS backend objects — kept alive for the lifetime of this context. std::shared_ptr<FastDdsPubSubContext> dds_context_; std::shared_ptr<FastDdsDiscovery> dds_discovery_; std::shared_ptr<FastDdsTransport> dds_transport_; std::shared_ptr<FastDdsSerializer> dds_serializer_; std::shared_ptr<FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter> native_adapter_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP */