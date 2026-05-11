Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.2.0  Program Listing for File fastdds_pubsub_network_context.hpp

Program Listing for File fastdds_pubsub_network_context.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/pubsub/fastdds/network_contexts/gxf/fastdds_pubsub_network_context.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include <holoscan/core/network_contexts/gxf/pubsub_context.hpp>

namespace holoscan {
class NativeBufferProtocolAdapter;

// Forward declarations for DDS backend components
class FastDdsPubSubContext;  // Resource: DDS DomainParticipant + CUDA stream
class FastDdsDiscovery;
class FastDdsTransport;
class FastDdsSerializer;
class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter;

class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext : public PubSubContext {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext, PubSubContext)

  FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext() = default;
  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> native_buffer_adapter() const;

 protected:
  void setup_backend() override;

 private:
  Parameter<std::string> native_buffer_policy_;
  Parameter<int64_t> native_buffer_acquire_timeout_ms_;
  Parameter<int64_t> native_buffer_export_ttl_ms_;
  Parameter<bool> native_buffer_use_eager_acquire_;
  // DDS backend objects — kept alive for the lifetime of this context.
  std::shared_ptr<FastDdsPubSubContext> dds_context_;
  std::shared_ptr<FastDdsDiscovery> dds_discovery_;
  std::shared_ptr<FastDdsTransport> dds_transport_;
  std::shared_ptr<FastDdsSerializer> dds_serializer_;
  std::shared_ptr<FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter> native_adapter_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 11, 2026
content here