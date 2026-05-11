Program Listing for File fastdds_endpoint.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_ENDPOINT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_ENDPOINT_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <vector> #include <holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/errors.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/expected.hpp> namespace holoscan { class FastDdsEndpoint : public holoscan::Endpoint { public: explicit FastDdsEndpoint(std::vector<uint8_t>* output_buffer); FastDdsEndpoint(uint8_t* buffer, size_t buffer_size); explicit FastDdsEndpoint(const std::vector<uint8_t>* input_buffer); ~FastDdsEndpoint() override = default; // Delete copy operations (non-owning pointer semantics) FastDdsEndpoint(const FastDdsEndpoint&) = delete; FastDdsEndpoint& operator=(const FastDdsEndpoint&) = delete; // Allow move operations FastDdsEndpoint(FastDdsEndpoint&&) = default; FastDdsEndpoint& operator=(FastDdsEndpoint&&) = default; //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- // holoscan::Endpoint Interface //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- bool is_write_available() override; bool is_read_available() override; expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) override; expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) override; expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size, holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) override; //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- // FastDdsEndpoint-specific Methods //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- void reset_read_position(); size_t read_position() const { return read_position_; } size_t size() const; size_t bytes_remaining() const; size_t bytes_written() const; bool is_write_mode() const { return output_buffer_ != nullptr || raw_output_buffer_ != nullptr; } bool is_read_mode() const { return input_buffer_ != nullptr; } private: std::vector<uint8_t>* output_buffer_ = nullptr; uint8_t* raw_output_buffer_ = nullptr; size_t raw_buffer_size_ = 0; size_t write_position_ = 0; const std::vector<uint8_t>* input_buffer_ = nullptr; size_t read_position_ = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_ENDPOINT_HPP