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Program Listing for File fastdds_endpoint.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_ENDPOINT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_ENDPOINT_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <vector>

#include <holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/errors.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/expected.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

class FastDdsEndpoint : public holoscan::Endpoint {
 public:
  explicit FastDdsEndpoint(std::vector<uint8_t>* output_buffer);

  FastDdsEndpoint(uint8_t* buffer, size_t buffer_size);

  explicit FastDdsEndpoint(const std::vector<uint8_t>* input_buffer);

  ~FastDdsEndpoint() override = default;

  // Delete copy operations (non-owning pointer semantics)
  FastDdsEndpoint(const FastDdsEndpoint&) = delete;
  FastDdsEndpoint& operator=(const FastDdsEndpoint&) = delete;

  // Allow move operations
  FastDdsEndpoint(FastDdsEndpoint&&) = default;
  FastDdsEndpoint& operator=(FastDdsEndpoint&&) = default;

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  // holoscan::Endpoint Interface
  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------

  bool is_write_available() override;

  bool is_read_available() override;

  expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) override;

  expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) override;

  expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size,
                                         holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) override;

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  // FastDdsEndpoint-specific Methods
  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------

  void reset_read_position();

  size_t read_position() const { return read_position_; }

  size_t size() const;

  size_t bytes_remaining() const;

  size_t bytes_written() const;

  bool is_write_mode() const { return output_buffer_ != nullptr || raw_output_buffer_ != nullptr; }

  bool is_read_mode() const { return input_buffer_ != nullptr; }

 private:
  std::vector<uint8_t>* output_buffer_ = nullptr;
  uint8_t* raw_output_buffer_ = nullptr;
  size_t raw_buffer_size_ = 0;
  size_t write_position_ = 0;
  const std::vector<uint8_t>* input_buffer_ = nullptr;
  size_t read_position_ = 0;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_ENDPOINT_HPP

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