Program Listing for File fastdds_holoscan_entity_type_support.hpp
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include/holoscan/pubsub/fastdds/pubsub/fastdds_holoscan_entity_type_support.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_HOLOSCAN_ENTITY_TYPE_SUPPORT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_HOLOSCAN_ENTITY_TYPE_SUPPORT_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <fastdds/dds/topic/TopicDataType.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
struct HoloscanEntityData {
std::vector<uint8_t> serialized_data;
std::string source_operator;
int64_t timestamp_ns = 0;
bool contains_gpu_tensors = false;
int32_t gpu_device_id = 0;
std::string publisher_gid;
uint8_t descriptor_format_version = 0;
std::string protocol_name;
};
class FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport : public eprosima::fastdds::dds::TopicDataType {
public:
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport();
~FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport() override = default;
// Delete copy operations (TopicDataType is typically not copied)
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport(const FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&) = delete;
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport& operator=(const FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&) = delete;
// Allow move operations
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport(FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&&) = default;
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport& operator=(FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&&) = default;
bool serialize(const void* data, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t& payload,
eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t data_representation) override;
bool deserialize(eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t& payload, void* data) override;
uint32_t calculate_serialized_size(
const void* data,
eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t data_representation) override;
void* create_data() override;
void delete_data(void* data) override;
bool compute_key(eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t& payload,
eprosima::fastdds::rtps::InstanceHandle_t& handle, bool force_md5) override;
bool compute_key(const void* data, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::InstanceHandle_t& handle,
bool force_md5) override;
inline bool is_bounded() const override { return false; }
inline bool is_plain(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t) const override {
return false;
}
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_HOLOSCAN_ENTITY_TYPE_SUPPORT_HPP