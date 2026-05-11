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Program Listing for File fastdds_holoscan_entity_type_support.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_HOLOSCAN_ENTITY_TYPE_SUPPORT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_HOLOSCAN_ENTITY_TYPE_SUPPORT_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <fastdds/dds/topic/TopicDataType.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

struct HoloscanEntityData {
  std::vector<uint8_t> serialized_data;

  std::string source_operator;

  int64_t timestamp_ns = 0;

  bool contains_gpu_tensors = false;

  int32_t gpu_device_id = 0;

  std::string publisher_gid;

  uint8_t descriptor_format_version = 0;

  std::string protocol_name;
};

class FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport : public eprosima::fastdds::dds::TopicDataType {
 public:
  FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport();

  ~FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport() override = default;

  // Delete copy operations (TopicDataType is typically not copied)
  FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport(const FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&) = delete;
  FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport& operator=(const FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&) = delete;

  // Allow move operations
  FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport(FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&&) = default;
  FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport& operator=(FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&&) = default;

  bool serialize(const void* data, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t& payload,
                 eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t data_representation) override;

  bool deserialize(eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t& payload, void* data) override;

  uint32_t calculate_serialized_size(
      const void* data,
      eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t data_representation) override;

  void* create_data() override;

  void delete_data(void* data) override;

  bool compute_key(eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t& payload,
                   eprosima::fastdds::rtps::InstanceHandle_t& handle, bool force_md5) override;

  bool compute_key(const void* data, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::InstanceHandle_t& handle,
                   bool force_md5) override;

  inline bool is_bounded() const override { return false; }

  inline bool is_plain(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t) const override {
    return false;
  }
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_HOLOSCAN_ENTITY_TYPE_SUPPORT_HPP

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