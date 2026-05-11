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Program Listing for File fastdds_native_buffer_adapter.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NATIVE_BUFFER_ADAPTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NATIVE_BUFFER_ADAPTER_HPP

#include <fastdds/dds/domain/DomainParticipant.hpp>

#include <holoscan/ipc/transport/fastdds/fast_dds_transport.hpp>

#include <holoscan/pubsub/common/holoipc_cuda_native_buffer_adapter_base.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter
    : public HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase<ipc::transport::fastdds::FastDdsTransport> {
 public:
  FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter();

  nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> initialize(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant* participant,
                                         nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy);
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NATIVE_BUFFER_ADAPTER_HPP */

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