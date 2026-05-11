Program Listing for File fastdds_native_buffer_adapter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NATIVE_BUFFER_ADAPTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NATIVE_BUFFER_ADAPTER_HPP #include <fastdds/dds/domain/DomainParticipant.hpp> #include <holoscan/ipc/transport/fastdds/fast_dds_transport.hpp> #include <holoscan/pubsub/common/holoipc_cuda_native_buffer_adapter_base.hpp> namespace holoscan { class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter : public HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase<ipc::transport::fastdds::FastDdsTransport> { public: FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter(); nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> initialize(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant* participant, nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy); }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_NATIVE_BUFFER_ADAPTER_HPP */