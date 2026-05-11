Program Listing for File fastdds_qos_profiles.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_QOS_PROFILES_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_QOS_PROFILES_HPP #include <algorithm> #include <cstdint> #include <limits> #include <fastdds/dds/core/Time_t.hpp> #include <fastdds/dds/publisher/qos/DataWriterQos.hpp> #include <fastdds/dds/subscriber/qos/DataReaderQos.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace dds_qos { inline void apply_writer_qos(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataWriterQos& dds_qos, const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos) { using namespace eprosima::fastdds::dds; // --- Core fields (direct mapping from QoSProfile struct) --- dds_qos.reliability().kind = (qos.reliability == nvidia::gxf::ReliabilityPolicy::kReliable) ? RELIABLE_RELIABILITY_QOS : BEST_EFFORT_RELIABILITY_QOS; dds_qos.durability().kind = (qos.durability == nvidia::gxf::DurabilityPolicy::kTransientLocal) ? TRANSIENT_LOCAL_DURABILITY_QOS : VOLATILE_DURABILITY_QOS; dds_qos.history().kind = (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll) ? KEEP_ALL_HISTORY_QOS : KEEP_LAST_HISTORY_QOS; dds_qos.history().depth = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth); // --- Priority --- dds_qos.transport_priority().value = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.priority); // --- Max blocking time --- // Direct mapping from QoSProfile (default 100ms). // 0 = non-blocking, std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max() = infinite. if (qos.max_blocking_time_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) { dds_qos.reliability().max_blocking_time = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite; } else { auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.max_blocking_time_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL); auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.max_blocking_time_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL); dds_qos.reliability().max_blocking_time = {secs, nsecs}; } // --- Deadline --- if (qos.deadline_ns > 0) { if (qos.deadline_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) { dds_qos.deadline().period = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite; } else { auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.deadline_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL); auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.deadline_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL); dds_qos.deadline().period = {secs, nsecs}; } } // --- Lifespan --- if (qos.lifespan_ns > 0) { if (qos.lifespan_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) { dds_qos.lifespan().duration = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite; } else { auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.lifespan_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL); auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.lifespan_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL); dds_qos.lifespan().duration = {secs, nsecs}; } } // --- DDS-specific tuning (derived from QoS fields, no GXF equivalent) --- if (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll) { // Keep-all needs resource limits to avoid unbounded memory growth. // Use depth as the max_samples cap. dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth); dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = std::min(10, static_cast<int>(qos.depth)); } else if (qos.depth <= 3) { // Small history depth — conservative resource limits to bound memory dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth) + 2; dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth); } // Larger keep-last depths: leave resource_limits at FastDDS defaults } inline void apply_reader_qos(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataReaderQos& dds_qos, const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos) { using namespace eprosima::fastdds::dds; // --- Core fields --- dds_qos.reliability().kind = (qos.reliability == nvidia::gxf::ReliabilityPolicy::kReliable) ? RELIABLE_RELIABILITY_QOS : BEST_EFFORT_RELIABILITY_QOS; dds_qos.durability().kind = (qos.durability == nvidia::gxf::DurabilityPolicy::kTransientLocal) ? TRANSIENT_LOCAL_DURABILITY_QOS : VOLATILE_DURABILITY_QOS; dds_qos.history().kind = (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll) ? KEEP_ALL_HISTORY_QOS : KEEP_LAST_HISTORY_QOS; dds_qos.history().depth = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth); // --- Deadline --- if (qos.deadline_ns > 0) { if (qos.deadline_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) { dds_qos.deadline().period = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite; } else { auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.deadline_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL); auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.deadline_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL); dds_qos.deadline().period = {secs, nsecs}; } } // --- DDS-specific tuning (same resource_limits logic as writer) --- if (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll) { dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth); dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = std::min(10, static_cast<int>(qos.depth)); } else if (qos.depth <= 3) { dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth) + 2; dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth); } } } // namespace dds_qos } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_QOS_PROFILES_HPP