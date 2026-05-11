Program Listing for File fastdds_qos_profiles.hpp
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include/holoscan/pubsub/fastdds/pubsub/fastdds_qos_profiles.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_QOS_PROFILES_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_QOS_PROFILES_HPP
#include <algorithm>
#include <cstdint>
#include <limits>
#include <fastdds/dds/core/Time_t.hpp>
#include <fastdds/dds/publisher/qos/DataWriterQos.hpp>
#include <fastdds/dds/subscriber/qos/DataReaderQos.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace dds_qos {
inline void apply_writer_qos(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataWriterQos& dds_qos,
const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos) {
using namespace eprosima::fastdds::dds;
// --- Core fields (direct mapping from QoSProfile struct) ---
dds_qos.reliability().kind = (qos.reliability == nvidia::gxf::ReliabilityPolicy::kReliable)
? RELIABLE_RELIABILITY_QOS
: BEST_EFFORT_RELIABILITY_QOS;
dds_qos.durability().kind = (qos.durability == nvidia::gxf::DurabilityPolicy::kTransientLocal)
? TRANSIENT_LOCAL_DURABILITY_QOS
: VOLATILE_DURABILITY_QOS;
dds_qos.history().kind = (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll)
? KEEP_ALL_HISTORY_QOS
: KEEP_LAST_HISTORY_QOS;
dds_qos.history().depth = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth);
// --- Priority ---
dds_qos.transport_priority().value = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.priority);
// --- Max blocking time ---
// Direct mapping from QoSProfile (default 100ms).
// 0 = non-blocking, std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max() = infinite.
if (qos.max_blocking_time_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) {
dds_qos.reliability().max_blocking_time = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite;
} else {
auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.max_blocking_time_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL);
auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.max_blocking_time_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL);
dds_qos.reliability().max_blocking_time = {secs, nsecs};
}
// --- Deadline ---
if (qos.deadline_ns > 0) {
if (qos.deadline_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) {
dds_qos.deadline().period = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite;
} else {
auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.deadline_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL);
auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.deadline_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL);
dds_qos.deadline().period = {secs, nsecs};
}
}
// --- Lifespan ---
if (qos.lifespan_ns > 0) {
if (qos.lifespan_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) {
dds_qos.lifespan().duration = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite;
} else {
auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.lifespan_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL);
auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.lifespan_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL);
dds_qos.lifespan().duration = {secs, nsecs};
}
}
// --- DDS-specific tuning (derived from QoS fields, no GXF equivalent) ---
if (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll) {
// Keep-all needs resource limits to avoid unbounded memory growth.
// Use depth as the max_samples cap.
dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth);
dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = std::min(10, static_cast<int>(qos.depth));
} else if (qos.depth <= 3) {
// Small history depth — conservative resource limits to bound memory
dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth) + 2;
dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth);
}
// Larger keep-last depths: leave resource_limits at FastDDS defaults
}
inline void apply_reader_qos(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataReaderQos& dds_qos,
const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos) {
using namespace eprosima::fastdds::dds;
// --- Core fields ---
dds_qos.reliability().kind = (qos.reliability == nvidia::gxf::ReliabilityPolicy::kReliable)
? RELIABLE_RELIABILITY_QOS
: BEST_EFFORT_RELIABILITY_QOS;
dds_qos.durability().kind = (qos.durability == nvidia::gxf::DurabilityPolicy::kTransientLocal)
? TRANSIENT_LOCAL_DURABILITY_QOS
: VOLATILE_DURABILITY_QOS;
dds_qos.history().kind = (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll)
? KEEP_ALL_HISTORY_QOS
: KEEP_LAST_HISTORY_QOS;
dds_qos.history().depth = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth);
// --- Deadline ---
if (qos.deadline_ns > 0) {
if (qos.deadline_ns == std::numeric_limits<uint64_t>::max()) {
dds_qos.deadline().period = eprosima::fastdds::dds::c_TimeInfinite;
} else {
auto secs = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.deadline_ns / 1'000'000'000ULL);
auto nsecs = static_cast<uint32_t>(qos.deadline_ns % 1'000'000'000ULL);
dds_qos.deadline().period = {secs, nsecs};
}
}
// --- DDS-specific tuning (same resource_limits logic as writer) ---
if (qos.history == nvidia::gxf::HistoryPolicy::kKeepAll) {
dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth);
dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = std::min(10, static_cast<int>(qos.depth));
} else if (qos.depth <= 3) {
dds_qos.resource_limits().max_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth) + 2;
dds_qos.resource_limits().allocated_samples = static_cast<int32_t>(qos.depth);
}
}
} // namespace dds_qos
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_QOS_PROFILES_HPP