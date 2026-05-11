Program Listing for File fastdds_pubsub_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_RESOURCES_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_RESOURCES_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include <fastdds/dds/domain/DomainParticipant.hpp> #include <fastdds/dds/domain/DomainParticipantFactory.hpp> #include <fastdds/dds/topic/Topic.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/endpoint_info.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_context.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resource.hpp> namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class Allocator; class FastDdsPubSubContext : public Resource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS(FastDdsPubSubContext) FastDdsPubSubContext() = default; ~FastDdsPubSubContext() override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant* participant() const { return participant_; } std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator() const { return allocator_; } cudaStream_t cuda_stream() const { return cuda_stream_; } eprosima::fastdds::dds::Topic* get_or_create_topic(const std::string& topic_name, const std::string& type_name); std::vector<std::string> get_discovered_topics() const; int32_t domain_id() const { return domain_id_.get(); } std::string participant_name() const { return participant_name_.get(); } std::string transport_profile() const { return transport_profile_.get(); } nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile default_qos() const; //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- // Native Buffer (CUDA IPC) Configuration //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy native_buffer_policy() const { return native_buffer_policy_enum_; } int64_t native_buffer_acquire_timeout_ms() const; int64_t native_buffer_export_ttl_ms() const; const std::string& gpu_device_uuid() const { return gpu_device_uuid_; } const std::string& host_id() const { return host_id_; } int32_t gpu_device_id() const { return gpu_device_id_; } nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability native_buffer_capability() const; private: void configure_transports(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipantQos& pqos); void configure_discovery_peers(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipantQos& pqos); void cleanup(); // Parameters Parameter<int32_t> domain_id_; Parameter<std::string> participant_name_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> discovery_peers_; Parameter<std::string> transport_profile_; Parameter<std::string> default_qos_profile_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_; // Native buffer parameters Parameter<std::string> native_buffer_policy_str_; Parameter<int64_t> native_buffer_acquire_timeout_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> native_buffer_export_ttl_ms_; // DDS resources eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant* participant_ = nullptr; std::unordered_map<std::string, eprosima::fastdds::dds::Topic*> topics_; mutable std::mutex topics_mutex_; // GPU staging resources cudaStream_t cuda_stream_ = nullptr; // Native buffer state nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy native_buffer_policy_enum_{ nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy::kPreferred}; std::string gpu_device_uuid_; int32_t gpu_device_id_{0}; bool cuda_ipc_supported_{false}; std::string host_id_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_FASTDDS_RESOURCES_FASTDDS_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_HPP */