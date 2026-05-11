Program Listing for File in_memory_pubsub_network_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_IN_MEMORY_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_IN_MEMORY_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_IN_MEMORY_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_IN_MEMORY_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/pubsub/in_memory_pubsub_context.hpp> // nvidia::gxf::InMemoryPubSubContext #include <gxf/pubsub/in_memory_serializer.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/network_contexts/gxf/pubsub_context.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/serialization_buffer.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/std_component_serializer.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/std_entity_serializer.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp> #include <holoscan/pubsub/in_memory/network_contexts/gxf/in_memory_pubsub_session.hpp> namespace holoscan { class InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext : public PubSubContext { public: HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext, PubSubContext) InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext() = default; ~InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext() override; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::InMemoryPubSubContext"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; protected: void setup_backend() override; private: void setup_private_backend(); void setup_session_backend(const std::string& sid); Parameter<std::string> session_id_; Parameter<int32_t> serializer_mode_; Parameter<std::vector<int32_t>> drop_pattern_; Parameter<std::vector<int32_t>> reorder_pattern_; Parameter<size_t> serialization_buffer_size_; // Session mode state (held to keep shared backends alive) std::shared_ptr<InMemoryPubSubSession> session_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery> discovery_frontend_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport> transport_frontend_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::InMemorySerializer> serializer_; std::shared_ptr<UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer> holoscan_component_serializer_; std::shared_ptr<StdComponentSerializer> std_component_serializer_; std::shared_ptr<StdEntitySerializer> std_entity_serializer_; std::shared_ptr<SerializationBuffer> serialize_buffer_; std::shared_ptr<SerializationBuffer> deserialize_buffer_; std::shared_ptr<StdPubSubEntitySerializer> delegate_serializer_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_IN_MEMORY_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_IN_MEMORY_PUBSUB_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP