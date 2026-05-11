Program Listing for File pending_export_condition.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION_HPP #ifdef HOLOSCAN_HAS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION #include <atomic> #include <functional> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include "holoscan/core/condition.hpp" #include "holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class PendingExportCondition : public Condition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(PendingExportCondition) using AdapterResolver = std::function<std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter>()>; PendingExportCondition() = default; ~PendingExportCondition() override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override; void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* status_type, int64_t* target_timestamp) const override; void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override; void adapter(std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter); std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter() const; void adapter_resolver(AdapterResolver resolver); private: enum class State { kReady, kWaiting, }; struct CallbackBridge { std::mutex mutex; PendingExportCondition* owner = nullptr; }; static int64_t current_time_ns(); std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> resolve_adapter(); void attach_adapter(const std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter>& adapter); void detach_adapter(); void evaluate_pending_count(size_t pending_count, int64_t timestamp, bool notify_on_ready); void on_pending_export_count_changed(size_t pending_count); Parameter<uint64_t> max_pending_; mutable std::mutex adapter_mutex_; std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter_; AdapterResolver adapter_resolver_; std::shared_ptr<CallbackBridge> callback_bridge_ = std::make_shared<CallbackBridge>(); std::atomic<State> state_{State::kReady}; std::atomic<size_t> last_pending_count_{0}; std::atomic<int64_t> last_state_change_{0}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_HAS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION_HPP */