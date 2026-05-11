Program Listing for File pending_export_condition.hpp
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include/holoscan/pubsub/runtime/conditions/pending_export_condition.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION_HPP
#ifdef HOLOSCAN_HAS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION
#include <atomic>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include "holoscan/core/condition.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pubsub/common/native_buffer_protocol_adapter.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class PendingExportCondition : public Condition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(PendingExportCondition)
using AdapterResolver = std::function<std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter>()>;
PendingExportCondition() = default;
~PendingExportCondition() override;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override;
void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* status_type,
int64_t* target_timestamp) const override;
void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override;
void adapter(std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter);
std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter() const;
void adapter_resolver(AdapterResolver resolver);
private:
enum class State {
kReady,
kWaiting,
};
struct CallbackBridge {
std::mutex mutex;
PendingExportCondition* owner = nullptr;
};
static int64_t current_time_ns();
std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> resolve_adapter();
void attach_adapter(const std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter>& adapter);
void detach_adapter();
void evaluate_pending_count(size_t pending_count, int64_t timestamp, bool notify_on_ready);
void on_pending_export_count_changed(size_t pending_count);
Parameter<uint64_t> max_pending_;
mutable std::mutex adapter_mutex_;
std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> adapter_;
AdapterResolver adapter_resolver_;
std::shared_ptr<CallbackBridge> callback_bridge_ = std::make_shared<CallbackBridge>();
std::atomic<State> state_{State::kReady};
std::atomic<size_t> last_pending_count_{0};
std::atomic<int64_t> last_state_change_{0};
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_HAS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_PENDING_EXPORT_CONDITION_HPP */