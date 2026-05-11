Program Listing for File subscriber_available.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_SUBSCRIBER_AVAILABLE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_SUBSCRIBER_AVAILABLE_HPP #include <atomic> #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <holoscan/core/condition.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/pubsub_transmitter.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/transmitter.hpp> namespace holoscan { class SubscriberAvailableCondition : public Condition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(SubscriberAvailableCondition) SubscriberAvailableCondition() = default; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override; void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* status_type, int64_t* target_timestamp) const override; void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override; private: void resolve_pubsub_transmitter(); Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter_; Parameter<uint64_t> min_subscriber_count_; Parameter<bool> require_pubsub_connector_; Parameter<int64_t> poll_period_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> stabilization_ms_; Parameter<bool> latch_ready_; Parameter<bool> ready_on_shutdown_; std::shared_ptr<PubSubTransmitter> pubsub_transmitter_; std::atomic<SchedulingStatusType> current_state_{SchedulingStatusType::kWaitTime}; std::atomic<int64_t> target_timestamp_{0}; int64_t matched_since_timestamp_ = -1; std::atomic<bool> latched_ready_{false}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_PUBSUB_RUNTIME_CONDITIONS_SUBSCRIBER_AVAILABLE_HPP */