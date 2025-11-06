Program Listing for File cuda_graph_utils.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/utils/cuda/cuda_graph_utils.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_GRAPH_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_GRAPH_UTILS_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <dlfcn.h>
#include <mutex>
#include <stdexcept>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_macros.hpp"
namespace holoscan::utils::cuda {
inline std::pair<int, int> get_cuda_runtime_version() {
int runtime_version = 0;
HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR(cudaRuntimeGetVersion(&runtime_version),
"Failed to get CUDA runtime version");
int major = runtime_version / 1000;
int minor = (runtime_version % 1000) / 10;
return {major, minor};
}
inline cudaError_t cudaGraphAddNodeCompat(cudaGraphNode_t* pGraphNode, cudaGraph_t graph,
const cudaGraphNode_t* pDependencies,
const cudaGraphEdgeData* dependencyData,
size_t numDependencies, cudaGraphNodeParams* nodeParams) {
using AddNodeFn = cudaError_t (*)(cudaGraphNode_t*,
cudaGraph_t,
const cudaGraphNode_t*,
const cudaGraphEdgeData*,
size_t,
cudaGraphNodeParams*);
static std::once_flag init_flag;
static AddNodeFn cached_fn = nullptr;
static cudaError_t init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported;
std::call_once(init_flag, []() {
auto [major_version, minor_version] = get_cuda_runtime_version();
const char* symbol_name = nullptr;
switch (major_version) {
case 13:
symbol_name = "cudaGraphAddNode";
break;
case 12:
if (minor_version < 6) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported CUDA version: {}.{}. Supported: 12.6+, 13.x",
major_version,
minor_version);
init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported;
return;
}
symbol_name = "cudaGraphAddNode_v2";
break;
default:
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported CUDA version: {}.{}. Supported: 12.6+, 13.x",
major_version,
minor_version);
init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported;
return;
}
void* symbol = dlsym(RTLD_DEFAULT, symbol_name);
if (!symbol) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to resolve symbol: {}", symbol_name);
init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported;
return;
}
cached_fn = reinterpret_cast<AddNodeFn>(symbol);
init_error = cudaSuccess;
});
if (init_error != cudaSuccess) {
return init_error;
}
return cached_fn(pGraphNode, graph, pDependencies, dependencyData, numDependencies, nodeParams);
}
} // namespace holoscan::utils::cuda
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_GRAPH_UTILS_HPP */