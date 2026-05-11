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Program Listing for File cuda_rtc.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_RTC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_RTC_HPP

#include <cuda.h>
#include <vector_types.h>

#include <memory>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/utils/cuda/nullable_pointer.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

#define CudaCheck(FUNC)                                                                     \
{                                                                                         \
const CUresult result = FUNC;                                                           \
if (result != CUDA_SUCCESS) {                                                           \
const char* error_name = "";                                                          \
cuGetErrorName(result, &error_name);                                                  \
const char* error_string = "";                                                        \
cuGetErrorString(result, &error_string);                                              \
std::stringstream buf;                                                                \
buf << "[" << __FILE__ << ":" << __LINE__ << "] CUDA driver error " << result << " (" \
<< error_name << "): " << error_string;                                           \
throw std::runtime_error(buf.str().c_str());                                          \
}                                                                                       \
}

class CudaFunctionLauncher {
 public:
  CudaFunctionLauncher(const char* source, const std::vector<std::string>& functions,
                       const std::vector<std::string>& options = std::vector<std::string>());
  ~CudaFunctionLauncher();

  template <class... TYPES>
  void launch(const std::string& name, const dim3& grid, CUstream stream, TYPES... args) const {
    void* args_array[] = {reinterpret_cast<void*>(&args)...};
    launch_internal(name, grid, nullptr, stream, args_array);
  }

  template <class... TYPES>
  void launch(const std::string& name, const dim3& grid, const dim3& block, CUstream stream,
              TYPES... args) const {
    void* args_array[] = {reinterpret_cast<void*>(&args)...};
    launch_internal(name, grid, &block, stream, args_array);
  }

 private:
  void launch_internal(const std::string& name, const dim3& grid, const dim3* block,
                       CUstream stream, void** args) const;

  CUmodule module_ = nullptr;
  struct LaunchParams {
    dim3 block_dim_;
    CUfunction function_;
  };
  std::unordered_map<std::string, LaunchParams> functions_;
};

using UniqueCUdeviceptr =
    std::unique_ptr<Nullable<CUdeviceptr>, Nullable<CUdeviceptr>::Deleter<CUresult, &cuMemFree>>;

template <typename T, CUresult func(T)>
struct Deleter {
  typedef T pointer;
  void operator()(T value) const { func(value); }
};

using UniqueCUhostptr = std::unique_ptr<void, Deleter<void*, &cuMemFreeHost>>;
using UniqueCUevent = std::unique_ptr<CUevent, Deleter<CUevent, &cuEventDestroy>>;
using UniqueCUstream = std::unique_ptr<CUstream, Deleter<CUstream, &cuStreamDestroy>>;

class CudaContextScopedPush {
 public:
  explicit CudaContextScopedPush(CUcontext cuda_context);
  CudaContextScopedPush() = delete;
  ~CudaContextScopedPush();

 private:
  const CUcontext cuda_context_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_RTC_HPP */

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