Program Listing for File cuda_rtc.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_RTC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_RTC_HPP #include <cuda.h> #include <vector_types.h> #include <memory> #include <sstream> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/utils/cuda/nullable_pointer.hpp" namespace holoscan { #define CudaCheck(FUNC) \ { \ const CUresult result = FUNC; \ if (result != CUDA_SUCCESS) { \ const char* error_name = ""; \ cuGetErrorName(result, &error_name); \ const char* error_string = ""; \ cuGetErrorString(result, &error_string); \ std::stringstream buf; \ buf << "[" << __FILE__ << ":" << __LINE__ << "] CUDA driver error " << result << " (" \ << error_name << "): " << error_string; \ throw std::runtime_error(buf.str().c_str()); \ } \ } class CudaFunctionLauncher { public: CudaFunctionLauncher(const char* source, const std::vector<std::string>& functions, const std::vector<std::string>& options = std::vector<std::string>()); ~CudaFunctionLauncher(); template <class... TYPES> void launch(const std::string& name, const dim3& grid, CUstream stream, TYPES... args) const { void* args_array[] = {reinterpret_cast<void*>(&args)...}; launch_internal(name, grid, nullptr, stream, args_array); } template <class... TYPES> void launch(const std::string& name, const dim3& grid, const dim3& block, CUstream stream, TYPES... args) const { void* args_array[] = {reinterpret_cast<void*>(&args)...}; launch_internal(name, grid, &block, stream, args_array); } private: void launch_internal(const std::string& name, const dim3& grid, const dim3* block, CUstream stream, void** args) const; CUmodule module_ = nullptr; struct LaunchParams { dim3 block_dim_; CUfunction function_; }; std::unordered_map<std::string, LaunchParams> functions_; }; using UniqueCUdeviceptr = std::unique_ptr<Nullable<CUdeviceptr>, Nullable<CUdeviceptr>::Deleter<CUresult, &cuMemFree>>; template <typename T, CUresult func(T)> struct Deleter { typedef T pointer; void operator()(T value) const { func(value); } }; using UniqueCUhostptr = std::unique_ptr<void, Deleter<void*, &cuMemFreeHost>>; using UniqueCUevent = std::unique_ptr<CUevent, Deleter<CUevent, &cuEventDestroy>>; using UniqueCUstream = std::unique_ptr<CUstream, Deleter<CUstream, &cuStreamDestroy>>; class CudaContextScopedPush { public: explicit CudaContextScopedPush(CUcontext cuda_context); CudaContextScopedPush() = delete; ~CudaContextScopedPush(); private: const CUcontext cuda_context_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_RTC_HPP */