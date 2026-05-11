Program Listing for File nullable_pointer.hpp
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include/holoscan/utils/cuda/nullable_pointer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_NULLABLE_POINTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_NULLABLE_POINTER_HPP
#include <cstddef>
namespace holoscan {
template <typename T>
class Nullable {
public:
explicit Nullable(T value = 0) : value_(value) {}
explicit Nullable(std::nullptr_t) : value_(0) {}
operator T() const { return value_; }
explicit operator bool() { return value_ != 0; }
friend bool operator==(Nullable l, Nullable r) { return l.value_ == r.value_; }
friend bool operator!=(Nullable l, Nullable r) { return !(l == r); }
friend bool operator==(Nullable l, std::nullptr_t) { return l.value_ == 0; }
friend bool operator==(std::nullptr_t, Nullable r) { return r.value_ == 0; }
friend bool operator!=(Nullable l, std::nullptr_t) { return l.value_ != 0; }
friend bool operator!=(std::nullptr_t, Nullable r) { return r.value_ != 0; }
template <typename RESULT, RESULT func(T)>
struct Deleter {
typedef Nullable<T> pointer;
void operator()(T value) const { func(value); }
};
private:
T value_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_NULLABLE_POINTER_HPP */