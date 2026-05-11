Program Listing for File nullable_pointer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_NULLABLE_POINTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_NULLABLE_POINTER_HPP #include <cstddef> namespace holoscan { template <typename T> class Nullable { public: explicit Nullable(T value = 0) : value_(value) {} explicit Nullable(std::nullptr_t) : value_(0) {} operator T() const { return value_; } explicit operator bool() { return value_ != 0; } friend bool operator==(Nullable l, Nullable r) { return l.value_ == r.value_; } friend bool operator!=(Nullable l, Nullable r) { return !(l == r); } friend bool operator==(Nullable l, std::nullptr_t) { return l.value_ == 0; } friend bool operator==(std::nullptr_t, Nullable r) { return r.value_ == 0; } friend bool operator!=(Nullable l, std::nullptr_t) { return l.value_ != 0; } friend bool operator!=(std::nullptr_t, Nullable r) { return r.value_ != 0; } template <typename RESULT, RESULT func(T)> struct Deleter { typedef Nullable<T> pointer; void operator()(T value) const { func(value); } }; private: T value_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_NULLABLE_POINTER_HPP */