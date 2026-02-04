Program Listing for File render_flags.hpp

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_RENDER_FLAGS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_RENDER_FLAGS_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <type_traits>

namespace holoscan::viz {

namespace render_flags {

typedef enum {
  NONE = 0x00000000,
  DONT_CLEAR_COLOR = 0x00000001,
  DONT_CLEAR_DEPTH = 0x00000002,
  DONT_SWAP_BUFFERS = 0x00000004,
} RenderFlags;

}  // namespace render_flags

using RenderFlags = render_flags::RenderFlags;

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

constexpr holoscan::viz::RenderFlags operator|(holoscan::viz::RenderFlags a,
                                               holoscan::viz::RenderFlags b) {
  return static_cast<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>(
      static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(a) |
      static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(b));
}

constexpr holoscan::viz::RenderFlags operator&(holoscan::viz::RenderFlags a,
                                               holoscan::viz::RenderFlags b) {
  return static_cast<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>(
      static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(a) &
      static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(b));
}

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_RENDER_FLAGS_HPP */

