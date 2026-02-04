Program Listing for File render_flags.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_RENDER_FLAGS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_RENDER_FLAGS_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <type_traits> namespace holoscan::viz { namespace render_flags { typedef enum { NONE = 0x00000000, DONT_CLEAR_COLOR = 0x00000001, DONT_CLEAR_DEPTH = 0x00000002, DONT_SWAP_BUFFERS = 0x00000004, } RenderFlags; } // namespace render_flags using RenderFlags = render_flags::RenderFlags; } // namespace holoscan::viz constexpr holoscan::viz::RenderFlags operator|(holoscan::viz::RenderFlags a, holoscan::viz::RenderFlags b) { return static_cast<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>( static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(a) | static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(b)); } constexpr holoscan::viz::RenderFlags operator&(holoscan::viz::RenderFlags a, holoscan::viz::RenderFlags b) { return static_cast<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>( static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(a) & static_cast<std::underlying_type<holoscan::viz::RenderFlags>::type>(b)); } #endif/* HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_RENDER_FLAGS_HPP */