Program Listing for File controlcommand.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/executors/gpu_resident/controlcommand.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_CONTROLCOMMAND_HPP_
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_CONTROLCOMMAND_HPP_
namespace holoscan {
enum class ControlCommand : unsigned int {
INVALID = 0,
DATA_NOT_READY,
DATA_READY,
RESULT_READY,
RESULT_NOT_READY,
TEAR_DOWN,
MAX_COMMANDS
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_CONTROLCOMMAND_HPP_