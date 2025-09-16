NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Template Struct codec< std::vector< ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec > >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> &specs, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
