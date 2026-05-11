Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Template Struct network_context_default_name< InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct network_context_default_name<InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext>

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr const char *value = "in_memory_pubsub_network_context"
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