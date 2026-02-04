Template Struct convert< holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType >
Defined in File data_logger_queue.hpp
template<>
struct convert<holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType>
Public Static Functions
static inline Node encode(const holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType &rhs)
static inline bool decode(const Node &node, holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType &rhs)
