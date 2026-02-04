Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Template Struct convert< holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct convert<holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType>

Public Static Functions

static inline Node encode(const holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType &rhs)
static inline bool decode(const Node &node, holoscan::DataLoggerQueueType &rhs)
