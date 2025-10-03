NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Struct Documentation

template<>
struct convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>

Custom YAML parser for InputSpec class

Public Static Functions

static inline Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec &input_spec)

Encodes an InputSpec object to a YAML Node.

Parameters

input_spec – The InputSpec object to encode.

Returns

YAML Node representation of the InputSpec.

static inline bool decode(const Node &node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec &input_spec)

Decodes a YAML Node to an InputSpec object.

Parameters

  • node – The YAML Node to decode.

  • input_spec – The InputSpec object to populate.

Returns

true if successful, false otherwise.

