NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0  Template Struct convert< nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy >

Template Struct convert< nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct convert<nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy>

Public Static Functions

static inline Node encode(const nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy &rhs)
static inline bool decode(const Node &node, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy &rhs)
Previous Template Struct convert< holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::UnicodeCharCallbackFunction >
Next Class Allocator
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2025.
content here