Program Listing for File cuda_stream_handler.hpp

Return to documentation for file (gxf_extensions/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef GXF_EXTENSIONS_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP
#define GXF_EXTENSIONS_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP

#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"

namespace nvidia {
namespace holoscan {

class CudaStreamHandler {
 public:
  ~CudaStreamHandler() {
    for (auto&& event : cuda_events_) {
      const cudaError_t result = cudaEventDestroy(event);
      if (cudaSuccess != result) {
        GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to destroy CUDA event: %s", cudaGetErrorString(result));
      }
    }
    cuda_events_.clear();
  }

  gxf::Expected<void> registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar, bool required = false) {
    return registrar->parameter(cuda_stream_pool_,
                                "cuda_stream_pool",
                                "CUDA Stream Pool",
                                "Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool.",
                                gxf::Registrar::NoDefaultParameter(),
                                required ? GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE : GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL);
  }

  gxf_result_t fromMessage(gxf_context_t context,
                           const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message) {
    // if the message contains a stream use this
    const auto maybe_cuda_stream_id = message.value().get<gxf::CudaStreamId>();
    if (maybe_cuda_stream_id) {
      const auto maybe_cuda_stream_handle =
          gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream>::Create(context, maybe_cuda_stream_id.value()->stream_cid);
      if (maybe_cuda_stream_handle) {
        message_cuda_stream_handle_ = maybe_cuda_stream_handle.value();
      }
    } else {
      // if no stream had been found, allocate a stream and use that
      gxf_result_t result = allocateInternalStream();
      if (result != GXF_SUCCESS) { return result; }
      message_cuda_stream_handle_ = cuda_stream_handle_;
    }
    return GXF_SUCCESS;
  }

  gxf_result_t fromMessages(gxf_context_t context,
                            const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& messages) {
    const gxf_result_t result = allocateInternalStream();
    if (result != GXF_SUCCESS) { return result; }

    if (!cuda_stream_handle_) {
      // if no CUDA stream can be allocated because no stream pool is set, then don't sync
      // with incoming streams. CUDA operations of this operator will use the default stream
      // which sync with all other streams by default.
      return GXF_SUCCESS;
    }

    // iterate through all messages and use events to chain incoming streams with the internal
    // stream
    auto event_it = cuda_events_.begin();
    for (auto& msg : messages) {
      const auto maybe_cuda_stream_id = msg.get<gxf::CudaStreamId>();
      if (maybe_cuda_stream_id) {
        const auto maybe_cuda_stream_handle =
            gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream>::Create(context, maybe_cuda_stream_id.value()->stream_cid);
        if (maybe_cuda_stream_handle) {
          const cudaStream_t cuda_stream = maybe_cuda_stream_handle.value()->stream().value();
          cudaError_t result;

          // allocate a new event if needed
          if (event_it == cuda_events_.end()) {
            cudaEvent_t cuda_event;
            result = cudaEventCreateWithFlags(&cuda_event, cudaEventDisableTiming);
            if (cudaSuccess != result) {
              GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to create input CUDA event: %s", cudaGetErrorString(result));
              return GXF_FAILURE;
            }
            cuda_events_.push_back(cuda_event);
            event_it = cuda_events_.end();
            --event_it;
          }

          result = cudaEventRecord(*event_it, cuda_stream);
          if (cudaSuccess != result) {
            GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to record event for message stream: %s",
                          cudaGetErrorString(result));
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
          result = cudaStreamWaitEvent(cuda_stream_handle_->stream().value(), *event_it);
          if (cudaSuccess != result) {
            GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to record wait on message event: %s", cudaGetErrorString(result));
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
          ++event_it;
        }
      }
    }
    message_cuda_stream_handle_ = cuda_stream_handle_;
    return GXF_SUCCESS;
  }

  gxf_result_t toMessage(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message) {
    if (message_cuda_stream_handle_) {
      const auto maybe_stream_id = message.value().add<gxf::CudaStreamId>();
      if (!maybe_stream_id) {
        GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to add CUDA stream id to output message.");
        return gxf::ToResultCode(maybe_stream_id);
      }
      maybe_stream_id.value()->stream_cid = message_cuda_stream_handle_.cid();
    }
    return GXF_SUCCESS;
  }

  gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> getStreamHandle() {
    // If there is a message stream handle, return this
    if (message_cuda_stream_handle_) { return message_cuda_stream_handle_; }

    // else allocate an internal CUDA stream and return it
    allocateInternalStream();
    return cuda_stream_handle_;
  }

  cudaStream_t getCudaStream() {
    const gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> cuda_stream_handle = getStreamHandle();
    if (cuda_stream_handle) { return cuda_stream_handle->stream().value(); }
    if (!default_stream_warning_) {
      default_stream_warning_ = true;
      GXF_LOG_WARNING(
          "Parameter `cuda_stream_pool` is not set, using the default CUDA stream for CUDA "
          "operations.");
    }
    return cudaStreamDefault;
  }

 private:
  gxf_result_t allocateInternalStream() {
    // Create the CUDA stream if it does not yet exist.
    if (!cuda_stream_handle_) {
      const auto cuda_stream_pool = cuda_stream_pool_.try_get();
      if (cuda_stream_pool) {
        // allocate a stream
        auto maybe_stream = cuda_stream_pool.value()->allocateStream();
        if (!maybe_stream) {
          GXF_LOG_ERROR("Failed to allocate CUDA stream");
          return gxf::ToResultCode(maybe_stream);
        }
        cuda_stream_handle_ = std::move(maybe_stream.value());
      }
    }
    return GXF_SUCCESS;
  }

  gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;

  bool default_stream_warning_ = false;

  std::vector<cudaEvent_t> cuda_events_;

  gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> message_cuda_stream_handle_;

  gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> cuda_stream_handle_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan
}  // namespace nvidia

#endif/* GXF_EXTENSIONS_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP */

