Program Listing for File boolean.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_BOOLEAN_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_BOOLEAN_HPP #include <string> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" namespace holoscan { class BooleanCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BooleanCondition, GXFCondition) explicit BooleanCondition(bool enable_tick = true) : enable_tick_(enable_tick) {} BooleanCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm* term); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm"; } void enable_tick(); void disable_tick(); bool check_tick_enabled(); void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; private: Parameter<bool> enable_tick_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_BOOLEAN_HPP */