Program Listing for File gxf_execution_context.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_execution_context.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <memory>
#include "../execution_context.hpp"
#include "./gxf_io_context.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFExecutionContext : public holoscan::ExecutionContext {
public:
GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op);
GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context,
std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context,
std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context);
std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input() { return gxf_input_context_; }
std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output() { return gxf_output_context_; }
protected:
std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context_;
std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP */