Program Listing for File gxf_execution_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <memory> #include "../execution_context.hpp" #include "./gxf_io_context.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFExecutionContext : public holoscan::ExecutionContext { public: GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op); GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context, std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context); std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input() { return gxf_input_context_; } std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output() { return gxf_output_context_; } protected: std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context_; std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context_; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP */