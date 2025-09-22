Program Listing for File message.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGE_HPP
#include <any>
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include "./common.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class Message {
public:
Message() = default;
template <typename typeT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<typeT>, Message>>>
explicit Message(typeT&& value) : value_(std::forward<typeT>(value)) {}
template <typename ValueT>
void set_value(ValueT&& value) {
value_ = std::forward<ValueT>(value);
}
std::any value() const { return value_; }
template <typename ValueT>
std::shared_ptr<ValueT> as() const {
try {
return std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueT>>(value_);
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("The message doesn't have a value of type '{}': {}",
typeid(std::decay_t<ValueT>).name(),
e.what());
return nullptr;
}
}
private:
std::any value_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGE_HPP */