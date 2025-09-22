Program Listing for File block_memory_pool.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/block_memory_pool.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_BLOCK_MEMORY_POOL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_BLOCK_MEMORY_POOL_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/block_memory_pool.hpp"
#include "./allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class BlockMemoryPool : public Allocator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BlockMemoryPool, Allocator)
BlockMemoryPool() = default;
BlockMemoryPool(int32_t storage_type, uint64_t block_size, uint64_t num_blocks,
int32_t dev_id = 0)
: storage_type_(storage_type),
block_size_(block_size),
num_blocks_(num_blocks),
dev_id_(dev_id) {}
BlockMemoryPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
private:
Parameter<int32_t> storage_type_;
Parameter<uint64_t> block_size_;
Parameter<uint64_t> num_blocks_;
Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_BLOCK_MEMORY_POOL_HPP */