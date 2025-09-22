Program Listing for File double_buffer_receiver.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP
#include <string>
#include <gxf/std/double_buffer_receiver.hpp>
#include "./receiver.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver;
class DoubleBufferReceiver : public Receiver {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DoubleBufferReceiver, Receiver)
DoubleBufferReceiver() = default;
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver* component);
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string& name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void track();
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;
private:
bool tracking_ = false;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP */