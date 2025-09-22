Program Listing for File realtime_clock.hpp

Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_REALTIME_CLOCK_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_REALTIME_CLOCK_HPP

#include <chrono>
#include <string>

#include "./clock.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class RealtimeClock : public Clock {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(RealtimeClock, Clock)
  RealtimeClock() = default;
  RealtimeClock(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec);

  double time() const override;

  int64_t timestamp() const override;

  void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override;

  void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override;

  void set_time_scale(double time_scale);

 private:
  Parameter<double> initial_time_offset_;
  Parameter<double> initial_time_scale_;
  Parameter<bool> use_time_since_epoch_;
};
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_REALTIME_CLOCK_HPP */

