Program Listing for File cuda_runtime_wrapper.h

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H #include <cstddef> // for size_t namespace holoscan::cuda { // https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/index.html // CUDA definition of UUID #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CU_UUID_HAS_BEEN_DEFINED #define HOLOSCAN_CU_UUID_HAS_BEEN_DEFINED struct CUuuid_st { char bytes[16]; }; typedef struct CUuuid_st CUuuid; #endif typedef struct CUuuid_st cudaUUID_t; struct cudaDeviceProp { char name[256]; cudaUUID_t uuid; char luid[8]; unsigned int luidDeviceNodeMask; size_t totalGlobalMem; size_t sharedMemPerBlock; int regsPerBlock; int warpSize; size_t memPitch; int maxThreadsPerBlock; int maxThreadsDim[3]; int maxGridSize[3]; int clockRate; size_t totalConstMem; int major; int minor; size_t textureAlignment; size_t texturePitchAlignment; int deviceOverlap; int multiProcessorCount; int kernelExecTimeoutEnabled; int integrated; int canMapHostMemory; int computeMode; int maxTexture1D; int maxTexture1DMipmap; int maxTexture1DLinear; int maxTexture2D[2]; int maxTexture2DMipmap[2]; int maxTexture2DLinear[3]; int maxTexture2DGather[2]; int maxTexture3D[3]; int maxTexture3DAlt[3]; int maxTextureCubemap; int maxTexture1DLayered[2]; int maxTexture2DLayered[3]; int maxTextureCubemapLayered[2]; int maxSurface1D; int maxSurface2D[2]; int maxSurface3D[3]; int maxSurface1DLayered[2]; int maxSurface2DLayered[3]; int maxSurfaceCubemap; int maxSurfaceCubemapLayered[2]; size_t surfaceAlignment; int concurrentKernels; int ECCEnabled; int pciBusID; int pciDeviceID; int pciDomainID; int tccDriver; int asyncEngineCount; int unifiedAddressing; int memoryClockRate; int memoryBusWidth; int l2CacheSize; int persistingL2CacheMaxSize; int maxThreadsPerMultiProcessor; int streamPrioritiesSupported; int globalL1CacheSupported; int localL1CacheSupported; size_t sharedMemPerMultiprocessor; int regsPerMultiprocessor; int managedMemory; int isMultiGpuBoard; int multiGpuBoardGroupID; int hostNativeAtomicSupported; int singleToDoublePrecisionPerfRatio; int pageableMemoryAccess; int concurrentManagedAccess; int computePreemptionSupported; int canUseHostPointerForRegisteredMem; int cooperativeLaunch; int cooperativeMultiDeviceLaunch; size_t sharedMemPerBlockOptin; int pageableMemoryAccessUsesHostPageTables; int directManagedMemAccessFromHost; int maxBlocksPerMultiProcessor; int accessPolicyMaxWindowSize; size_t reservedSharedMemPerBlock; }; typedef int cudaError_t; // __host__ ​__device__​ const char* cudaGetErrorString ( cudaError_t error ) typedef const char* (*cudaGetErrorString_t)(cudaError_t); // __host__​ __device__​ cudaError_t cudaGetDeviceCount ( int* count ) typedef cudaError_t (*cudaGetDeviceCount_t)(int*); // __host__​ cudaError_t cudaGetDeviceProperties ( cudaDeviceProp* prop, int device ) typedef cudaError_t (*cudaGetDeviceProperties_t)(cudaDeviceProp*, int); // __host__​ cudaError_t cudaDeviceGetPCIBusId ( char* pciBusId, int len, int device ) typedef cudaError_t (*cudaDeviceGetPCIBusId_t)(char*, int, int); // __host__​ cudaError_t cudaMemGetInfo ( size_t* free, size_t* total ) typedef cudaError_t (*cudaMemGetInfo_t)(size_t*, size_t*); } // namespace holoscan::cuda #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H */