Program Listing for File network_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include <vector> namespace holoscan { std::vector<int> get_unused_network_ports(uint32_t num_ports = 1, uint32_t min_port = 10000, uint32_t max_port = 32767, const std::vector<int>& used_ports = {}, const std::vector<int>& prefer_ports = {}); std::vector<int> get_preferred_network_ports(const char* env_var_name); std::string get_associated_local_ip(const std::string& remote_ip); } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP */