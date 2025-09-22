Program Listing for File logger.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/logger/logger.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_LOGGER_HPP
#include <fmt/format.h>
#include <fmt/ranges.h> // allows fmt to format std::array, std::vector, etc.
#include <chrono>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <utility>
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_TRACE 0
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG 1
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_INFO 2
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_WARN 3
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR 4
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_CRITICAL 5
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_OFF 6
// Please define (or call CMake's `target_compile_definitions` with) HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL
// before including <holoscan/holoscan.h> to one of the above levels if you want to skip logging at
// a certain level at compile time.
//
// E.g.,
// #define HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL 3
// #include <holoscan/holoscan.h>
// ...
//
// Then, it will only log at the WARN(3)/ERROR(4)/CRITICAL(5) levels.
//
// You can define GXF_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL in your build system. For instance, in CMake, use:
//
// target_compile_definitions(my_target PRIVATE HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL=3)
//
// This sets the active logging level to WARN(3) for the target `my_target`.
//
// Alternatively, define HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL at compile time by passing
// `-DHOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL=3` directly to the compiler.
// Workaround for zero-arguments
// (https://www.open-std.org/jtc1/sc22/wg21/docs/papers/2016/p0306r2.html)
// If __VA_OPT__ is supported (since C++20), we could use it to use compile-time format string check
// : FMT_STRING(format)
// (https://fmt.dev/latest/api.html#compile-time-format-string-checks)
#define HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(level, ...) \
::holoscan::Logger::log( \
__FILE__, __LINE__, static_cast<const char*>(__FUNCTION__), level, __VA_ARGS__)
// clang-format off
#if HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL <= HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_TRACE
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(...) HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(::holoscan::LogLevel::TRACE, __VA_ARGS__)
#else
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(...) (void)0
#endif
#if HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL <= HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(...) HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(::holoscan::LogLevel::DEBUG, __VA_ARGS__)
#else
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(...) (void)0
#endif
#if HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL <= HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_INFO
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(...) HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(::holoscan::LogLevel::INFO, __VA_ARGS__)
#else
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(...) (void)0
#endif
#if HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL <= HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_WARN
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(...) HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(::holoscan::LogLevel::WARN, __VA_ARGS__)
#else
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(...) (void)0
#endif
#if HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL <= HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(...) HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(::holoscan::LogLevel::ERROR, __VA_ARGS__)
#else
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(...) (void)0
#endif
#if HOLOSCAN_LOG_ACTIVE_LEVEL <= HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL_CRITICAL
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_CRITICAL(...) \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(::holoscan::LogLevel::CRITICAL, __VA_ARGS__)
#else
# define HOLOSCAN_LOG_CRITICAL(...) (void)0
#endif
// clang-format on
namespace holoscan {
enum class LogLevel {
TRACE = 0,
DEBUG = 1,
INFO = 2,
WARN = 3,
ERROR = 4,
CRITICAL = 5,
OFF = 6,
};
class Logger {
public:
static void set_level(LogLevel level, bool* is_overridden_by_env = nullptr);
static LogLevel level();
static void set_pattern(std::string pattern = "", bool* is_overridden_by_env = nullptr);
static std::string& pattern();
static bool should_backtrace();
static void disable_backtrace();
static void enable_backtrace(size_t n_messages);
static void dump_backtrace();
static void flush();
static LogLevel flush_level();
static void flush_on(LogLevel level);
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
static void log(const char* file, int line, const char* function_name, LogLevel level,
const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
log_message(file,
line,
function_name,
level,
format,
fmt::make_args_checked<ArgsT...>(format, args...));
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
static void log(LogLevel level, const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
log_message(level, format, fmt::make_args_checked<ArgsT...>(format, args...));
}
static bool log_pattern_set_by_user;
static bool log_level_set_by_user;
private:
static void log_message(const char* file, int line, const char* function_name, LogLevel level,
fmt::string_view format, fmt::format_args args);
static void log_message(LogLevel level, fmt::string_view format, fmt::format_args args);
};
void set_log_level(LogLevel level);
inline LogLevel log_level() {
return Logger::level();
}
void set_log_pattern(std::string pattern = "");
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_trace(const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(LogLevel::TRACE, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_debug(const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(LogLevel::DEBUG, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_info(const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(LogLevel::INFO, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_warn(const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(LogLevel::WARN, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_error(const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(LogLevel::ERROR, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_critical(const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(LogLevel::CRITICAL, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename FormatT, typename... ArgsT>
inline void log_message(const char* file, int line, const char* function_name, LogLevel level,
const FormatT& format, ArgsT&&... args) {
Logger::log(file, line, function_name, level, format, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_LOGGER_HPP */