Program Listing for File segmentation_postprocessor.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/segmentation_postprocessor/segmentation_postprocessor.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_SEGMENTATION_POSTPROCESSOR_POSTPROCESSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_SEGMENTATION_POSTPROCESSOR_POSTPROCESSOR_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"
#include "segmentation_postprocessor.cuh"
using holoscan::ops::segmentation_postprocessor::DataFormat;
using holoscan::ops::segmentation_postprocessor::NetworkOutputType;
namespace holoscan::ops {
class SegmentationPostprocessorOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(SegmentationPostprocessorOp)
SegmentationPostprocessorOp() = default;
// TODO(gbae): use std::expected
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
private:
NetworkOutputType network_output_type_value_;
DataFormat data_format_value_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> in_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> out_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_;
Parameter<std::string> network_output_type_;
Parameter<std::string> data_format_;
CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_SEGMENTATION_POSTPROCESSOR_POSTPROCESSOR_HPP */