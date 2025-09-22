Program Listing for File timer.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP
#include <fmt/format.h>
#include <chrono>
namespace holoscan {
class Timer {
public:
explicit Timer(const char* message, bool auto_start = true, bool auto_output = true) {
message_ = message;
is_auto_output_ = auto_output;
if (auto_start) {
elapsed_seconds_ = 0.0;
start_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
}
}
~Timer() {
if (elapsed_seconds_ <= 0.0) {
end_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
elapsed_seconds_ =
std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::duration<double>>(end_ - start_).count();
}
if (is_auto_output_) { print(); }
}
void start() {
elapsed_seconds_ = 0.0;
start_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
}
double stop() {
end_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
elapsed_seconds_ =
std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::duration<double>>(end_ - start_).count();
return elapsed_seconds_;
}
double elapsed_time() { return elapsed_seconds_; }
void print(const char* message = nullptr) {
if (message) {
fmt::print(stderr, message, elapsed_seconds_);
} else {
fmt::print(stderr, message_, elapsed_seconds_);
}
}
private:
const char* message_ = nullptr;
bool is_auto_output_ = false;
double elapsed_seconds_ = -1;
std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::system_clock> start_{};
std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::system_clock> end_{};
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP */