Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Holoscan
Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Template Struct codec< ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec >
Template Struct codec< ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec >
Defined in
File codecs.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
>
struct
codec
<
ops
::
HolovizOp
::
InputSpec
>
Public Static Functions
static
inline
expected
<
size_t
,
RuntimeError
>
serialize
(
const
ops
::
HolovizOp
::
InputSpec
&
spec
,
Endpoint
*
endpoint
)
static
inline
expected
<
ops
::
HolovizOp
::
InputSpec
,
RuntimeError
>
deserialize
(
Endpoint
*
endpoint
)
