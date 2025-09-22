Template Struct convert< std::complex< typeT > >
Defined in File yaml_parser.hpp
template<typename typeT>
struct convert<std::complex<typeT>>
Custom YAML parser for std::complex types
Handles parsing of strings containing a complex floating point value.
Examples of valid strings are: “1.0 + 2.5j” “-1.0 - 3i” “1+3.3j”
There may be 0 or 1 space between a + or - sign and the digits. Either “i” or “j” must appear immediately after the second number.
Public Static Functions
static inline Node encode(const std::complex<typeT> &data)
static inline bool decode(const Node &node, std::complex<typeT> &data)
- static inline Node encode(const std::complex<typeT> &data)
