Program Listing for File ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_ #define NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_ #include <string> // #include "common/endian.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp" #include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp" #include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/codec_registry.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_tensor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/message.hpp" namespace nvidia { namespace gxf { // Serializer that supports serializaing Timestamps, Tensors, Video Buffer, // Audio Buffer and integer components // Valid for sharing data between devices with the same endianness class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer : public ComponentSerializer { public: gxf_result_t registerInterface(Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; } private: // Configures all serializer functions Expected<void> configureSerializers(); // Configures all deserializer functions Expected<void> configureDeserializers(); // Serializes a holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor Expected<size_t> serializeHoloscanGXFTensor(const holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor& tensor, Endpoint* endpoint); // Deserializes a holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor Expected<holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor> deserializeHoloscanGXFTensor(Endpoint* endpoint); // Serializes a holoscan::Message Expected<size_t> serializeHoloscanMessage(const holoscan::Message& message, Endpoint* endpoint); // Deserializes a holoscan::Message Expected<holoscan::Message> deserializeHoloscanMessage(Endpoint* endpoint); // Serializes a nvidia::gxf::Tensor Expected<size_t> serializeTensor(const Tensor& tensor, Endpoint* endpoint); // Deserializes a nvidia::gxf::Tensor Expected<Tensor> deserializeTensor(Endpoint* endpoint); Parameter<Handle<Allocator>> allocator_; }; } // namespace gxf } // namespace nvidia #endif// NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_